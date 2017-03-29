Cal_Vin butchers POY in rap battle

By Bongani Ndlovu

The rap battle between POY and Cal_Vin seems to have been won by Cal_Vin.

This is after the two released diss tracks Wanna Be and Butcher the Butcher at the weekend throwing shade at each other and asking people to judge them.

POY fans were upbeat last week when the rapper said he was going after Cal_Vin after the latter name dropped him in Ngibatshil’ Umoya freestyle.

On the song, Cal_Vin said fellow rappers wanted to fight him as if he is POY, a butcher by day and rapper by night.

This did not go down well with POY, who works at a butchery in Bulawayo’s CBD, as he saw it as an attack by Cal_Vin.

As a result, he challenged Cal_Vin to a rap battle on radio.

The radio battle did not take off as the artistes opted to battle at a musical show instead.

And instead of waiting for the show as previously agreed, POY on Friday evening released a single – Wanna Be and used the baseline of Martians vs Goblins by American rapper The Game to take shots at Cal Vin.

On the track, he lambasts Cal Vin saying he still lives in his mother’s house adding that he was used by SA rapper, Cassper Nyovest to distract fans from the xenophobic attacks in SA when Cassper staged a show here.

POY goes on to name drop Junior Brown, who Cal_Vin had a feud with last year, calling him a One Trick pony.

However POY, who failed to bring out the lyricism he brags about in the diss track, was not ready for the reply that came out a day later in the name of Butcher the Butcher.

The response by Cal Vin starts up with a voice note; which most believe is Junior Brown telling Cal Vin that he had warned him about haters before and POY was one of them.

“So imma need you to do this one thing for me real quick. Jus chow (sic) this down real quick like breakfast and send these n***z back to the Butcher where they belong,” goes part of the voice note.

Riding the beat of Obie Trice’s song Growing Up In The Hood featuring the Game, Cal Vin leaps in and viciously tears into POY.

It is two minutes and 45 seconds of carnage and it’s messy, packed with metaphors that make reference to POY’s place of work and his career.

Cal Vin also says POY is only relevant when Cal Vin is in the picture.

“The last time you was important is when I produced this nigga/ He got best album without a thank you Cal Vin letter.”

He then goes biblical saying: “Oww Lord, will these Bones live again Oww Naw/ I’m the most Ghetto Ezekiel that you will ever know.”

Responding to the title of the diss track, Cal Vin says: “You calling me a Wanna be, when I’m the one you wanna be/ You always come to Kalawa because I’m the one you wanna see.”

After the release of the song and lyrics, fans decided POY’s fate with most of them saying he lost the battle, but put up a good fight.

Sentiments such as ‘POY was bodied’, ‘RIP POY’ and ‘Where’s POY’s funeral’ soon emerged.

One Mordecai King Lazzie summed up people’s sentiments.

“Yes Mgcini butchered the butcher . . . We even holding a memorial service in Jozi – RIP POY, let’s see the bones rise this time, not even Lazarus would!”

The only way POY can redeem himself is through the show the two want to stage.

There he will need to pull out all his battle rap skills.The Chronicle