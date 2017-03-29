‘Anointed’ honey triggers diarrhoea

There was drama at Bright Light Prophetic Deliverance Ministries when the much-publicised ‘anointed’ honey which was meant to heal congregants ‘gave them diarrhoea.’

The incident occurred after the church leader Prophet Brighton Chikomo called his followers to the altar where he was ‘dishing’ out ‘anointed’ honey which he claimed had powers to deliver them from different ailments.

It is said that moments after they consumed the honey, congregants started manifesting claiming to have been delivered from different situations.

In the midst of his service, congregants could be seen queueing at the church’s toilets suffering from diarrhoea.

One of the women, who had a stomach bug, said though her situation had become worse she believed God was going to solve her problems.

“I haven’t been feeling well this past week, I was having a terrible headache so when the prophet told us about the ‘anointed’ honey, I decided to come and get my healing.

“After consuming the honey, I then started having a running stomach, I did not lose my faith, I still believe something good is about to happen to me.

“God works in mysterious ways and who knows this might be a way of bringing healing to me, Prophet Chikomo is a true man of God and I do believe in every instruction he gives us,” she said.

However, one of the ladies who was queuing at the toilet expressed disgust after suffering from diarrhoea.

“I was invited by my neighbour, she told me that I was going to get healed if I drank the anointed honey. I am now in a worse condition than I was before.

“It was better if I had not come in the first place because I now have more problems,” he said.

When asked for comment, Prophet Chikomo confirmed the diarrhoea outbreak which occurred during his church service.

“I noticed that most people left the auditorium going to the rest rooms but that does not mean that they are not going to experience their healing.

“The reason why people suffered from diarrhoea could simply be because they took too much of the honey and honey has got its negative effects.

“However, that does not stop the healing process; people will be getting their healing as the diarrhoea is coming out of their bodies. Some of those things will be evil spirits.

“What they will be releasing are various ailments that they are suffering from,” he said.

People were dressed in all white during the service.

Prophet Chikomo also told this publication that he will be travelling to Kwekwe and Kadoma this coming weekend for crusades where he will be giving people ‘anointed honey’. H Metro