Two die in hospital after axe rampage

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 74-year-old man from Mangwe and his 30-year-old daughter-in-law died in a Bulawayo hospital after they were axed by the man’s grandson who is on the run.

Jonathan Ncube (23), who is from Mhlotshana Village in Empandeni Ward, attacked Leonard Ncube and his aunt Sibukile Mpofu a month ago, leaving them unconscious.

The two later died while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals Intensive Care Unit.

Headman Zibuyeni of Mhlotshana Village said the old man died last Friday while Mpofu died two weeks ago.

“We received news on Friday that Ncube had died after a vicious attack by his grandson which occurred a month ago. Mpofu died about two weeks ago and we have already buried her. Preparations are now underway to bury the old man as well.

“Ncube and Mpofu were admitted at UBH and were still in a critical state as they couldn’t speak. Jonathan is still at large and he hasn’t been arrested. He fled from the village soon after committing the offence and community members have not seen him since then,” he said.

Headman Zibuyeni said it still remains unclear why Jonathan attacked his relatives.

“Right now all we are hearing are rumours because people are not certain on what caused the incident. Most are saying Jonathan and his grandfather were both sleeping with Mpofu and this caused an altercation but I don’t know how far true it is,” he said.

Jonathan allegedly brutally attacked his maternal grandfather and his aunt with an axe on February 18 at around 1PM.

He allegedly first struck his grandfather with an axe on the head and turned on his aunt, striking her with the same axe on the left side of her head.

Headman Zibuyeni said just before the incident, Mpofu went to her neighbour’s homestead, Mr Lungisani Ndebele and informed him that Jonathan and his grandfather were quarrelling.

Mpofu pleaded with Mr Ndebele to accompany her back to the homestead to resolve the dispute.

The headman said when the two went to the old man’s homestead, they found him lying unconscious on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood but Jonathan was nowhere to be seen.

“Mr Ndebele then left Mpofu at the homestead and went to inform other villagers on what had transpired. Mr Ndebele heard Mpofu screaming when he was a few metres away from the homestead. He rushed back and found Mpofu lying unconscious on the ground,” he said.

Headman Zibuyeni said Mr Ndebele tried to search around the homestead with the hope of finding Jonathan but he was nowhere to be seen.

Following the attack last month, Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele said police had launched a manhunt for Jonathan.

“A man from Mangwe allegedly attacked his grandfather and aunt with an axe and he fled from the homestead. He is suspected to have had a misunderstanding with his two relatives although we are yet to establish the cause of the altercation. We have launched a manhunt for him and we appeal to members of the public who might have information on his whereabouts to alert the police,” said Insp Ndebele. The Chronicle