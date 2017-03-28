Tehn Diamond talks up Zim hip-hop

By Dakarai Mashava

Rapper Tehn Diamond says his just–ended tour of 10 urban centres has demonstrated that there is a significant audience among Zimbabwean youths for other music genres beyond Zimdancehall.

Tehn Diamond, in conjunction with songstress Ammara Brown, rappers Simba Tagz and Thaiwanda Thai, toured Mutare, Gweru, Marondera, Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Masvingo, Chinhoyi, Chitungwiza, Kadoma and Harare to promote his debut album titled A few Good Poems.

“The biggest lesson I learnt was that there is most certainly a market for music outside of just dancehall and the other staple genres in the country.

“The youth are hungry for new and creative entertainment from the Afro-pop of Ammara Brown, the trap music of Thaiwanda Thai, the Afro-beats of Simba Tagz and my own brand of hip-hop, the people have spoken. And they spoke with their wallets and had a great time,” Tehn Diamond told the Daily News.

He added that he was pleasantly surprised by the big crowds that came to their concerts.

“In this current economic environment, the lovers of the music came out and showed us incredible support.

“It is hard to say which one city hosted the best show; I have to give you the top four. Gweru, Bulawayo, Mutare and Chinhoyi were all sold out events.

“Those for me will live forever and I can’t wait to go back,” said the Happy hit-maker, who repeated his desire to take his brand to the rest of Africa.

“Now that the national tour is done, my sights are set on crossing borders…I want to release lots of videos and also would like to lock down some corporate sponsorships.

“In order to break into the continental market, I intend to deliver quality visuals consistently. I am aiming to release at least two videos each quarter this year, if I can do more I will.”

The rising rapper is currently making some videos as part of his efforts to promote his debut album.

“I recently went to South Africa for two days to shoot two videos, directed and produced by 8trakk Productions. We shot videos for No Stress and for One Day,” Tehn Diamond said.

The rapper’s debut album features award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter, M.anifest, who attracted international acclaim a few years ago when he collaborated with American music star Erykah Badu on a track titled Dam(n).

The highly rated Ghanaian collaborated with Tehn Diamond on a track titled The Amazing.

Tehn Diamond also collaborated with rising star Bryan Kadengu on the songs Mwana Wenyu and One Day, Simba Tagz on Bucket Sunday, Give Thanks and Bho Tsano, Shingi Mangoma on Relapse, Verseless on Regrets while Ammara Brown featured on the track Over It All. Daily News