Sulu in $1 600 maintenance arrears… dragged to court

By Fungai Lupande

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu’s maintenance saga with ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango, has spilled into the Harare magistrates’ court with his arrears now at $1 600.

Chimbetu (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Joy Chikodzore yesterday facing failure to pay maintenance charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to Thursday for trial on his own recognisance. He was represented by lawyer Mr Simudzirai Machingauta.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano alleged that on December 20 last year, Chimbetu was ordered by the Harare Civil Court to pay $800 as maintenance towards the upkeep of his two minor children. The order was with effect from December 31, 2016.

Sulu was supposed to deposit the money into Mutemasango’s bank account.

It is alleged that Chimbetu only paid $800 for December, 2016 and defaulted in January and February this year. He accrued $1 600 in arrears. Chimbetu recently approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a downward variation of the order.

However, his request was thrown out by magistrate Mrs Barbara Mateko after ruling anyone can estimate his income because of his lifestyle. Chimbetu had submitted that he earns $280 and is dependent on his new wife Linda Samuriwo. The Herald