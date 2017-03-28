Sulu in $1 600 maintenance arrears… dragged to court

9
466

By Fungai Lupande

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu’s maintenance saga with ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango, has spilled into the Harare magistrates’ court with his arrears now at $1 600.

Sulumani Chimbetu and new wife Linda

Chimbetu (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Joy Chikodzore yesterday facing failure to pay maintenance charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to Thursday for trial on his own recognisance. He was represented by lawyer Mr Simudzirai Machingauta.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano alleged that on December 20 last year, Chimbetu was ordered by the Harare Civil Court to pay $800 as maintenance towards the upkeep of his two minor children. The order was with effect from December 31, 2016.

Sulu was supposed to deposit the money into Mutemasango’s bank account.

It is alleged that Chimbetu only paid $800 for December, 2016 and defaulted in January and February this year. He accrued $1 600 in arrears. Chimbetu recently approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a downward variation of the order.

However, his request was thrown out by magistrate Mrs Barbara Mateko after ruling anyone can estimate his income because of his lifestyle. Chimbetu had submitted that he earns $280 and is dependent on his new wife Linda Samuriwo. The Herald

  • Catch him police for his contemptuous attitude towards court and it’s rulings.

  • Its funny how the courts are easy to arrest anyone who breaks the mantainance rule, but would not arrest employers who don’t pay their employers in Zimbabwe ,where should people get money from if companies or government don’t pay their workers?

  • He would rather pay the lawyer than look after his kids???

  • Iwe mupfanha chengeta vana vako avo . Usanyadzisa woda kupemha kuvanhu munhu akasvika sewe . just give them zvawawana kani

  • Ngavangodzokerana Ndosaka ndiri against divorce mhani There will never b peace there after

  • Kuda kufixa Sulu nemkadzi wake,i think Mary arikurwadziwa nekurambwa

  • Gram dai uriiwe waiitasei.?,wadzokererana naye wawakarambananaye kare .Ko zwaarikubata arikwaari unozwiziva.? Unofa shaaz

  • Agara mkadzi iyeye yaitongove problem ndosaka akasiya anofunga kuti Sulu I Bank plus iwe Nehanda kune a lot vasiri kubhadhara maintenance wanzwa kusanganisira ini ndatova ne chikwereti chokutobva pa Bearer chandogona kuchengeta vana not kubhadhara EX wife .ngaiinde kuma Avenues indokechesa