NetOne continues expansion drive

NetOne is continuing with its rapid expansion drive after it opened another shop in Chiredzi at the weekend.

The company’s public relations manager John Nyashanu said his organisation was going to open more shops across the country as part of its expansion drive.

“We are going to have a presence in all areas around the country and we have acquired many shops to enhance an ubiquitous availability of our products which are on high demand,” he said.

“We have set aside a big budget to invest in these shops,” Nyashanu added.

This comes as the parastatal’s expansion project has started reaping rewards of a $218 million loan it got from China’s Exim bank.

Latest data from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) shows that NetOne, which was established in 1996 and boasts of over 5,8 million subscribers, commissioned more base stations during the last quarter of 2016.

“The largest increase was registered for LTE e-Node Bs where 111 more were commissioned by NetOne in the quarter under review,” Potraz said.

The State-owned mobile firm ended the year with 2 666 base stations across the country and is on course to meet its 3 000 target.

NetOne has been on an expansion drive taking network to the people and in 2016 the company celebrated 20 years of its existence through the Igniting Mbiri Yedu campaign trail and went to all the provinces in the country commissioning base stations and meeting with their subscribers.

This resulted in NetOne introducing more base stations but at the same time being more customer-oriented.

NetOne acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro said his company will aggressively pursue its future strategy which is geared on network utilisation and product diversification.

“We will continue to complement our network expansion drive with customer centricity. Our target is to make technology accessible and affordable to all Zimbabweans. We need to justify the investment that government has made towards the network expansion drive which we are grateful for,” he said.

The latest Potraz report shows that NetOne acquired more than half a million active subscribers during the course of 2016 and market share is increasing

In the quarter to December last year NetOne had highest contribution of mobile data utilisation. Daily News