Miss SA wants to go on shopping spree with R1m prize

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters cried in disbelief as she was adorned with the exquisite tiara on Sunday night as Miss SA 2017 at the recently renovated Sun City Superbowl in the North West province.

She won a million rand in cash and a shopping spree is one of the first items on her to do list.

“I’d have said I’m going to buy a car, but I just won one. I just have to go see if it’s automatic or manual,” Demi-Leigh said after being crowned.

The Western Cape-born beauty beat 11 other women and walked away with R1-million cash among other prizes.

She impressed the judging panel which included Unathi Msengane, Maps Maponyane and former Miss SA Claudia Henkel among others.

Ade van Heerden and crowd favourite Boipelo Mabe took the first princess and second princess titles respectively.

Demi-Leigh (21) who took over the reigns from Ntandoyenkosi Kunene admitted that the feeling had not yet sunk in.

She shared that although she heard the hosts call her name, the song that played at that moment resonated more with her.

“I heard my name and tears just streamed down my face. The song I Was Here by Beyonce played and it just defined that crowning moment for me,” she said.

The beauty who recently completed her B.Com in business management and entrepreneurship explained that she is passionate about empowering women and that will be her focus during her reign.

“I’d love to help curb the current statistics on women employment and I’ll do everything in my power as well as use all resources at my disposal.”

She aims to make her predecessors proud, but also hopes to leave a unique mark during her reign.

“I vow to dedicate the next 365 days of my life to serve the people of South Africa, to be a voice to those who are afraid to, or cannot speak up and to represent the whole of our beautiful nation. I vow to listen, to be there, to help where I can and to recognise that we all want to be heard, we all want to be validated. I hear you, I see you, I am you!”

During her reign, Demi-Leigh will represent South Africa at both Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.

There she will be involved in promotional work and celebrity appearances.

She will also travel locally and abroad, meet dignitaries, celebrities, the underprivileged as well as the sick and needy. The Chronicle