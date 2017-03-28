Billiat itching for Sundowns return

After missing the last seven games with injury, Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat is excited to return to Pitso Mosimane’s squad.

Billiat has developed into arguably one of the most dangerous attackers on the continent, with his goal-scoring exploits integral to the success of the Brazilians’ record breaking Premiership title win and Caf African Champions League triumph.

Club football is currently at a standstill due to the international break, but the former Ajax Cape Town man has returned to training and is set to play a part in next week’s crucial fixture against fellow title chasers Kaizer Chiefs.

“The hardest part about this injury hasn’t been the pain or getting over it, but it has been driving to the games to go and watch the team, instead of being with them playing,” Billiat told IOL.

“It was hard because I am not used to that. I am used to being in the bus, psyching up myself for the match. But I had to accept that I am not there and must work on getting fit.”

The Zimbabwe international also spoke of his side’s efforts to remain in the hunt to retain their Champions League title, after a late Anthony Laffor goal sent Masandawana through to the group stage of the competition – knocking out Ugandan side KCCA 3-2 on aggregate.

“We have to show up as the defending champions. We have to come to the tournament stronger than what we were last year.

“We obviously have to come out with different tactics and redefine ourselves. That will make us better players at the end,” the 26-year-old added.

“I am sure everyone is ready, like I am. We will go out there with the desire to keep the trophy here. The Chronicle