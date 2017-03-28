Bev snubs Andy Muridzo album launch

While most celebrities and artistes attended Andy Muridzo’s album launch in Harare last Wednesday, there was one person who was notably absent — Beverly Sibanda.

The pole dancer and Andy’s side chick had fans in a frenzy last month after she announced that she was pregnant with the fast rising artiste’s child.

As a result, most expected to see her sitting in the front row singing along to Andy’s new tracks, but alas, that was not to be as she was nowhere near the 7 Arts Theatre.

Speaking through her confidante and manager Harpers Mapimhidze, Beverly or simply Bev to her fans, said she was not invited to the Tichambotenderera album launch.

“We’re not in the habit of gatecrashing and since we were not invited, we couldn’t attend the event,” said Mapimhidze.

He said everything was going on smoothly between the two lovers.

Among the glitterati that attended the album launch were businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief Karikoga Kaseke, MP Mike Gava, Simba Mudarikwa as well as comedians Madam Boss and Mai Titi.

Also present were members of the Military Touch Movement record label — Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Tahle and Nutty O. Andy is signed under the label.

However, for now, people await the birth of Andy’s alleged child. It remains to be seen if Andy will contribute to the child’s welfare as he has made it clear that he is not responsible for the pregnancy.

“I agree that the affair with Bev happened some time back but I’m surprised that she’s saying she’s carrying my child. Is it by the Holy spirit that she got pregnant,” quizzed Andy last month after hearing that Bev was pregnant. The Chronicle