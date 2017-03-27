Winky D thrills Chinhoyi

By Vongai Mbara

Winky D left fans asking for more after his spectacular performance at Chinhoyi University of Technology on Friday.

Fans could not help but ask for more after his lively jam packed session that left them sweating.

The venue was packed to the bream with young people mostly CUT students and some other Chinhoyi residents that came to witness the ‘Ninja President’ perform.

It was all high moments as fans danced and sang along to every song.

Winky showed that he had rehearsed enough and the sound system flowed perfectly whilst he performed both his old and new popular songs.

Some of the songs that were popular during the show were his hit with Tuku ‘Panorwadza Moyo’, ‘Disappear and ‘Summer Time’.

Even Winky D himself enjoyed his show as he danced and laughed with the crowd that could not get enough of him.

He came on stage around 11 pm and after a massive four-hour session, Winky left the stage leaving his fans asking for more.

After the show, fans could be heard praising the ‘Gafa futi’ hit-maker for his performance.

“Winky is the best performer in Zimbabwe period! The money we paid was worth it. Actually, he totally delivered more than we had paid for,” said one happy fan.

Winky D is currently on a national tour courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment a promotional company that has turned the fortunes of Zimbabwean music. The Herald