Security guard, naked girlfriend found dead… foul play suspected

A security guard and his alleged girlfriend were reportedly found dead this week, with their bodies “lying on the floor in an advanced state of decomposition” in Zimbabwe’s Masvingo province.

According to Sunday News, police confirmed the incident.

The bodies of Godwin Sungai, 44, and Covay Tizira were found lying on the floor in a house in Ringisai village.

Tizira’s body was naked.

“…The two were found dead and their bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition. Indications are that the two knew each other. Investigations are still in progress as foul play is suspected,” the police were quoted as saying.

The bodies were discovered by Sungai’s colleague after he saw flies coming from his bedroom and became suspicious. He then forced the door open only to see the lifeless bodies of Sungai and Tizirai on the floor. He immediately alerted the police.

Last year a Zimbabwean man, 32, allegedly killed himself while dressed in his girlfriend’s clothes following a misunderstanding.

Bernard Nleya of Mafeha village in Plumtree hanged himself in his girlfriend’s bedroom after an argument in which he accused her of having an affair with one of her employees.

Nleya was found hanging on the rooftop of the bedroom by her girlfriend, Miriam Sibanda.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that Nleya wore Sibanda’s skirt “over his trousers and he also had three of her blouses on”. news24