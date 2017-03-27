Police ban carrying of weapons

By Helen Kadirire

Surge in murder cases has prompted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to ban the carrying of weapons such as slingshot catapults and also rope in traditional leaders and churches in order to fight the scourge.

There has been an increase in murder cases especially over petty disputes something that the police say requires involvement of all communities.

ZRP deputy national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the disputes are mostly over family matters, beer drinking arguments and acts for criminal gain.

In a statement, Nyathi said in order to curtail the reckless use of weapons to commit crimes, police have immediately prohibited the carrying of dangerous weapons across the country.

“Human life is sacrosanct and as such should be respected. The use of weapons such as iron bars, knives, axes and others to commit murder and robbery cases should stop forthwith,” Nyathi said.

He added that in order to curb crime, all officers commanding police districts have been directed to invoke their powers in their respective areas in terms of the Public Order and Security Act.

Nyathi said on March 13, a 38-year-old man from Macheke had a dispute with his wife over alleged infidelity.

The man who is currently at large is alleged to have assaulted his wife with an iron bar on the head which resulted in her death.

On the same day in Masvingo, a 41-year-old man from Gutu was killed by a 21-year-old man from the same area after a dispute at a local bottle store.

Nyathi said on March 13 the young man arrived at the store and took the now deceased’s beer and began drinking it without consent.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two and they started fighting but the other patrons restrained them. It is suspected that the suspect later waylaid the now deceased on his way home and stabbed him with a sharp object on the left armpit leading to his death,” Nyathi said.

The chief superintendent said on March 21 in Chipinge a father and son had a dispute during the night after which, the son stabbed his father and fled the scene.

Nyathi said the 51-year-old man was ferried to Muteyo Clinic where he died on arrival.

The son was later arrested and is in police custody. Daily News