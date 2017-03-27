‘Hayatou ouster not a surprise’

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said he was not surprised that veteran Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou was finally removed from his seat after 29 years in power.

Jordaan, recently speaking on Soccer Africa with Sizwe Mabena, said the changes in Council of Southern African Football Association (Cosafa) regional presidents, was a precursor to changes at Caf.

He added that of the 14 Cosafa regional presidents, 11 were new and did not have the historical links to the ousted Caf president.

Jordaan also gave credit to Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa, who was vocal in the campaign to get Hayatou ousted.

He also credited Kwesi Appiah and Musa Billity for their role in bringing in change.

Jordaan also weighed into the debate about the increased World Cup team from 32 to 48 in 2026. T

he Safa boss believes Africa, as one of the biggest confederations, deserves no less than 10 World Cup places.

Currently Africa, with a membership of 55, has five World Cup slots compared to Europe with 16 slots also with a membership of 55 countries.

Meanwhile, Jordaan has sent his condolences to the Molemela family following the passing on of Bloemfontein Celtic founding father Petrus ‘Whitehead’ Molemela.

Ntate, as Molemela was popularly known in the South African football circles, passed away in the early hours of yesterday.

Jordaan said he was shocked to have learnt of the sad news, a day after Bafana Bafana had beaten Guinea Bissau in a friendly international match in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a huge blow for the game of football. Here is an individual who shaped our game and contributed massively before and after the new political dispensation. This man was among the giants of football in South Africa.

“In Ntate Molemela there were no dull moments and when the history of the sport is written, here is one individual whose name will feature prominently as one that played a critical role before and after the dawn of the new South Africa,” said Jordaan.

“I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the football family, to comfort his family, friends and football community in the country. The Herald