Boom Betto goes beyond one hit

By Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

New Zimdancehall sensation Boom Betto famed for his hit track Mai Makanaka proved last Friday that he is not a one-hit wonder.

When he released his track Mai Makanaka, many prophets of doom quickly dismissed him as just one of those overnight sensations.

On Friday Boom Betto proved them wrong as he took to the stage at Club 263 around midnight. He had so much confidence despite that it was his his maiden show.

Female revellers couldn’t help but scream their lungs out and before they knew it, they were eating from his palm.

The pint-sized singer belted jam after jam much to the amusement of mostly female revellers.

The climax of the show was when he sang Mai Makanaka which saw a number of female dancers jumping on the stage thereby giving Obama the show host and bouncers a torrid time.

Boom Betto had to play the track several times as fans asked for more.

At one point he invited female fans to come and showcase the ‘Donhedza Musika dance’ as the dance move is called and they did not disappoint.

After his performance Boom Betto said he was inspired by beautiful women and it’s sad that they are still affected by domestic violence.

“In this track I wasn’t singing for a particular woman, but rather I was appreciating the beauty of Zimbabwean women. It is sad to learn that domestic violence is still rife in our homes despite efforts by the Government and communities to fight it,” he said.

Boom Betto said he is set to release his debut album by end of June and dismissed those who were calling him a one-hit wonder.

“It’s just that people are more familiar with my track Munodonhedza Musika, as I witnessed today. I however, have several tracks which are receiving fair airplay and many more are coming,” he said.The Chronicle