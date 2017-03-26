School dropout rocks Zim dancehall

By Andrew Moyo

Young Zim dancehall sensation Takura Chiwoniso aka Blot must have heard American actress Brook Shields saying: “If one window closes, run to the next window or break down a door.”

He was in Form 2 when he dropped out of school due to financial constraints but instead of giving up on life, he decided to try his luck in the music industry.

Having made his big break last year with the success of his hit single “Ndiri Bad”, he is now rubbing shoulders with the best in on the Zim dancehall scene.

People often try and downplay one-hit wonders . But sometimes all you need to breakthrough is one hit. Which Blot has done with Ndiri Bad .

Now, Zim dancehall fans are starting to look back at music he released before “Ndiri Bad” rocked the airwaves, and they are realising that the guy was not so bad after all.

Blot’s music is blaring from speakers all over Zimbabwe, as people dance to “Handingasare”, “Call Me Later”, “Ndakuseta Pace”, “Chi Adapter”, “Idzi Dzavangoma”, “Chingungundengu”, “Kuzvininipisa”, “President Mugabe”, and the recently released conscious track, “Rufu”.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Leisure, Blot said he was born in 1996 in the small town of Kwekwe, growing up under the care of his mother after his parents divorced when he was two-years-old.

“I went to Chiedza Primary School in Mbizo but transferred in fourth grade when I moved to Mvurwi to stay with my grandfather,” said Blot. “After primary school, I went to Mvurwi Secondary School but I ended up dropping out in my second year when my grandfather could no longer afford to pay my school fees.”

He said he fell in love with music early on and after composing several tracks, he got to showcase his talent when several artistes from Harare staged a show in Mvurwi.

“When I left school, music was the only thing I knew I was good at so I started writing music with the hope that I would one day get an opportunity to record. In 2014, a group of artistes staged a show in Mvurwi and I was given the opportunity to perform and this is how I was noticed by Dr Abuja, who encouraged me to come to Harare if I had the chance so that I could record.”

When the chanter’s grandfather lost his job, the family had to move to the rural areas. But for Blot that was not an option if he harboured any ambitions of making it big in music.

So he contacted Dr Abuja and moved in with him in Dzivaresekwa, Harare.

After being introduced to the Chillspot family, the chanter started recording music, with some of his early releases being “Handinyengerere”, “Ndozvifumura”, “Ndokudisisa” and “Urimumero”.

Although these songs did not make an impact, the artiste kept on pushing and last year he struck gold with the release of the Stage Riddim on which he dropped “Ndiri Bad”.

“It took a while for people to really start appreciating my music but everything changed when the Stage Riddim came out. Everywhere you go my song on that beat has become an anthem, which has resulted in my fan base growing tremendously. People are now listening to my music and the response I have been getting every time I perform is overwhelming.”

While the chanter talks down plans to release an album, he said he would be churning out singles as he prepares to tour South Africa and the United Kingdom in April.

“I think my career is slowly taking shape if I consider the number of shows that have been coming my way lately. In April I will be going on my first regional and international tour where I will perform in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria. I will also be performing in the UK from April 26 to April 28 alongside other chanters including Shinsoman and Boom Beto.”

The 21-year-old might have missed out on an opportunity to pursue his education but his fall back plan seems to be working.” The Sunday Mail