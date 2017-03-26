Manyuchi stung in Singapore: Boxer knocked out in first round

By Nigel Matongorere

Zimbabwe’s number 1 boxer Charles Manyuchi lost his WBC Welterweight silver title when he was knocked out in the first round by Qudratillo Abduqahorov of Uzbekistan in Singapore on Saturday.

Qudratillo knocks out Manyuchi
Abduqahorov, who is based in Malaysia and was fighting his fourth fight in Singapore, now extends his record to (11-0, 7 KOs) after knocking out Manyuchi in the first round inside 2 minutes and 55 seconds.

Manyuchi with his unorthodox style never really got going as he exposed his soft chin with a low guard from the first bell.

The Zimbabwean’s game plan was to lure the Uzbekistan fighter to come at him but it failed to work due to the challenger’s speed.

Every time Manyuchi tried evading, Abduqahorov was able to land a right jab in that opening first round.

As the opening round drew towards a close Manyuchi was already wobbling from the punches Abduqahorov had landed.

The Zimbabwean hit the canvas first when Abduqahorov made contact with a quick combination.

Manyuchi returned to his feet before the referee Raymond Chang of Hong Kong could count him out.

Abduqahorov already smelled blood and when the fight resumed, he came at Manyuchi with a barrage of punches.

The Zimbabwean could not hold on to try and be saved by the bell as he crumbled into the ropes forcing Chang to stop the fight.

It looks like Manyuchi had been overconfident going into the fight as he simply did not rate Abduqahorov.

Although boxing is a warrior sport with egos playing a big part in the build up before fights, Manyuchi seemed to have been too brash.

With a record of 10 straight wins in his short professional career, Abduqahorov was always going to be Manyuchi’s biggest test.    

The Zimbabwean arrived in Singapore last week, at least 10 days before the fight and took part in the local media rounds.

The Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions fighter appeared very confident.

“I don’t allow a boxer who has less than ten fights to be a champion of the world. Never, never, never…I am going back home with my belt as champion,” he said before the fight.

Abduqahorov’s camp had noticed this chink in Manyuchi’s armour with his trainer Ilgar Aliev musing: “…Manyuchi sounds very confident, and they have been here for 10 days before the fight. I personally feel that Manyuchi’s camp did not take this fight very seriously and they will pay dearly for that.”

For sure, the Zimbabwean paid dearly for his lackadaisical approach to the bout. Daily News

  • Too much ma sketch.

  • Try next time

  • sakka kumukadzi dzinotonotii mai mwana ndakamamiswa

  • it was like a comedy

  • that’s a minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK Chale

  • Manyuchi let complacency in his work, we don’t expect that from a professional person. I

  • Manyuchi anenge bond coin kungobuda muZimbabwe atopera power.

  • akapiwa mari svinhu,, kuita seakarohwa nemusombodhiya,,kunyepera kuzungaira kana madonhero acho, apana punch yaishamisira yakarohwa nayo.

  • Uuuuuuum pakafamba bhegi, kuita kunge munhu ange akamwa ngome kudaro, kudzadzarika kudzadzarika imi, takazvishaira pazvo

  • Ngaasiye madrugs kuwanza zvinodhaka

  • Ayifurirwa nezbc nana you know who achinzi haaiti, akuita manje kkk

  • Too much showboating, he needs a conditioning coach physically looked like a dhakaboy…he needs a new trainer which genuine boxing trainer would allow such circus from his fighter in a match of such magnitude.

    • He should start fighting not dancing and stop copying prince naseem’s style of fighting,

    • Prince Naseem was a beast in the ring with good skill set and theatrics as well…Manyuchi is not even in the league of Langton Schoolboy Tinago or Alphonso Zvenyika nope ari kure kwazvo

  • I has learnt a lesson never misjudge your opponet

  • Ngumtshaza lowo uqina ngokukhuluma izandlen nex

  • Days are never be the same

  • What ever people are saying he tried all his level best up to Singapore he worked hard .!,some of you you are there to blame forgotten were he , the title today

  • Inzara sorry hake Zimbabwe ichanaka soon

  • Such a short tym… I wonder … Yiku nankwa

  • we want a full probe. this zanu boy must have taken some cash in exchange for his career. i dnt trust team dzaanofambidzana nadzo ana mnangagwa nanabobo

  • Kuti mumwe anzi ahwina panenge pakurirwa mumwe,apo akurirwao

  • He must be investigated bharanci uyu hakuna match yakadaro specially wen u are defending a title

  • big

    You really broke our hearts Charles Manyuchi. Please refocus and gather back your discipline and seriousness. The match was yours on a silver platter for the taking but you decided to clown around exposing yourself and wasting energy and time in the ring. Did you really think this Qudratillo guy also does not train??? Next time please never underestimate your opponents and most importantly, behave like a professional boxer and approach your matches with the seriousness they deserve!

  • Kyle James

    Kikikiki Manyuchi doing drunken master and got sucker punched.