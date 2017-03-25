Post-Mortem: Zanu PF thug Mhiripiri found with bullet in head

By Samuel Kadungure and Lovemore Kadzura

Homicide detectives are now investigating the suspected murder of notorious Rusape based Zanu PF politician –Nathaniel Garikayi Mhiripiri after a post-mortem done on the corpse discovered a bullet lodged in his head.

The post-mortem was done on Tuesday by a pathologist at Harare Hospital.

Mhiripiri (67), who was the Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial secretary for labour and production, was found dead at his Abeid Farm, 12km on the outskirts of Rusape, last week on Tuesday after going missing for three days.

Officer Commanding Police in Rusape District, Chief Superintendent Garikayi Gwangwava, confirmed the post-mortem.

“It is true that the post-mortem was done at Harare Hospital on Tuesday and we have not yet received a full report from the pathologist without which we cannot comment further because we are not specialists.

“Mhiripiri’s body was taken back to Rusape yesterday (Wednesday) and is at Rusape General Hospital Mortuary awaiting collection by the family for burial.

“Investigations are in progress, but the outcome of the post-mortem will widen the scope,” he said.

Chief Supt Gwangwava appealed to anyone with information that can assist with investigations to approach police in Rusape or their nearest police station.

The controversial politician’s decomposing body was located adjacent to a stream, a few metres from a dust road leading to his farm house.

He had been reported missing to the police on March 13 and a search launched the following day led to the discovery of his decomposing body at his farm.

The body was found lying under a tree in a dry pool of blood with a tree branch covering his face. His head was swollen as well as the right lower arm.

The skin was peeling off.

Investigations carried out on the scene revealed that there were marks on the surface of the dust road which are consistent with a skidding motorcycle.

His bike was found parked at his Dumukwa Tours office at Number 1311, Mabvazuva, Rusape.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said:

“The post mortem was done on Tuesday, but it is still too early for me to comment because I have not yet been furnished with all the details.

“But if what you have gathered is true, then it will be investigated as suspected murder, and this will broaden the scope of our investigations.”

Mhiripiri owned a firearm and The Manica Post inquiries with investigators could not establish the whereabouts of his gun.

Sources said the day Mhiripiri went missing, he had over $400 after selling a beast, he was only found with a brown wallet containing his national identification card, two CABS ATM cards and $50 cash.

One of his trousers pockets was allegedly pulled out.

Detectives handling the case revealed that on March 17, Mhiripiri left his home around 9am, and proceeded to Rusape where he bought groceries for his wife and mother-in-law at a local shop.

Mhiripiri, his wife, Tabeth Murefu and mother-in-law then hired a taxi and dropped off at Buffaloes Truck Inn where the two women hitch-hiked lifts to Headlands.

Mhiripiri dropped off in town and later proceeded to Chief Chiduku (Revai Mbaimbai’s) homestead in Tikwiri Farm, about 15km from his farm, for a funeral.

He used a motorcycle to travel to the funeral.

Mhiripiri was located in Rusape between 4.30pm and 6pm, though an account initially given to the police was that he left the funeral on his motorbike around 7pm. The time he was spotted in Rusape, he was in the company of an unidentified person.

From that moment, he was not seen again prompting his daughter, Munashe Mhiripiri to make a report at ZRP Rusape Central on March 13.

His family also failed to reach him on his mobile phone. Manica Post