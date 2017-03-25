Manchester United to pull off major coup

Manchester United look set to pull off a major coup this summer with the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

It is the clearest sign yet that the Red Devils’ transfer policy is shifting under Jose Mourinho, reports the Manchester Evening News.

United used to buy the cream of the crop from their domestic rivals now they are buying the best players in Europe.

Money hasn’t been an issue since Woodward took control of transfers in the summer of 2013.

Spending it wisely has.

His ambition was admirable and as far as United supporters were concerned, in keeping of a club of their global stature.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Neymar and Sergio Ramos were all targeted without success.

David Moyes was left to count the cost of a shambolic first window that defined his short-lived reign.

Louis van Gaal, meanwhile, paid the price for expensive misfits Angel di Maria and Radamel Falcao players elite in stature, but a few rungs down from the very top.

It wasn’t until the arrival of Mourinho last summer that Woodward finally landed an uber-marquee signing in the form Paul Pogba and at a world record fee he’d been desperate to spend.

The money was always there. For Ronaldo, for Bale for whom United were prepared to pay more than the £86m Real Madrid spent to lure him away from Tottenham and for Neymar.

The difference was Mourinho – a genuine super manager.

And together with United’s resources, it made for a potent combination – not only in landing £89m Pogba, but also Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which was a remarkable signing in itself, even if the Swede was a free transfer. The Herald