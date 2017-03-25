DHL wary of indigenisation

By Farai Mabeza

German courier firm DHL is unlikely to commit fresh investments in Zimbabwe until government fully clarifies the country’s controversial indigenisation law, an executive has disclosed.

DHL’s licence is due for renewal and the company said it was still not clear how it was expected to comply with the law.

The company’s vice president and head of legal affairs for East Europe, Middle East and Africa, Brett Hattaway, was in Zimbabwe last week and met with the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira, to seek clarification.

Hattaway told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets after the meeting that his company did not know how it was supposed to comply with the country’s indigenisation law, saying its future plans were on hold and would be subject to the clarification of the indigenisation and economic empowerment law.

He said the meeting with Mandiwanzira was productive but described it as a first step.

Zimbabwe’s indigenisation law, which compels white or foreign-owned companies to cede at least 51 percent of their shareholding to indigenous blacks, has been a source of concern to foreign and white investors.

“We want to make sure that we have complied with the laws of Zimbabwe. Part of that is reconciling the Presidential statement, the POTRAZ (Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe) Act and the Indigenisation Act and which one or all three do we need to comply with,” said Hattaway.

President Robert Mugabe was forced to issue a statement clarifying the country’s indigenisation policy last year after two of his ministers, Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa and Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao, clashed publicly after giving conflicting positions on the indigenisation policy.

The clarification was, however, out of sync with the law, and represented a climb down from the political rhetoric around planned expropriation of foreign-owned businesses, which had been part of the ruling party’s campaign during the 2013 elections.

Mandiwanzira said after the meeting with Hattaway: “I’m very glad to say that because of the clarity His Excellency President Mugabe has put forward regarding ownership, particularly in the services industry, it is not as cast in stone as investments in natural resources sector like mining where 51 percent is mandatory for locals and not negotiable.”

He said DHL would be exempted from ceding 51 percent of its stake in the company to locals if it committed to investing in the community, outside of its main business.

Mandiwanzira confirmed that the company had told him in the closed door meeting that they would only make further investments in their business once the matter had been sorted out.

“(Hattaway) said that DHL is committed to putting more investment once they are sure that our commitment in terms of their ownership and regulatory approval is in place,” said Mandiwanzira.

Germany’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thornsten Hutter, who was present in the meeting, said DHL wanted to grow its business, create jobs and be a good corporate citizen in the country.

“We had to discuss a few issues with regards to the investment and I think we had a positive constructive meeting to overcome questions that existed on the side of DHL,” said Hutter.

DHL has operated in Zimbabwe since 1980.

The indigenisation law has been a subject of concern to international investors, particularly after government embarked on land reforms that forced over 4 000 white farmers off their land to make way for blacks, the majority of them political and government bigwigs, their cronies and families.

Switzerland’s ambassador, Ruth Huber, recently told this newspaper that the investment climate in the country was not conducive to foreign investment and that the indigenisation policy needed to be addressed.

“The crucial elements are the rule of law, to know exactly what the conditions are, what costs are involved and issues related to indigenisation. Indigenisation laws exist in other countries as well but the framework needs to be clear and stable so that international companies know what to expect,” she said.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) figures in the country have been very low in recent years.

Zimbabwe recorded FDI worth US$421 million in 2015, while Mozambique and Zambia received US$3,7 billion and US$1,6 billion worth of FDI in the same year.

In 2016, FDI into Zimbabwe fell by 30 percent to US$294,66 million, reflecting the worsening investor sentiment at a time government had set a target of at least US$1 billion a year. Financial Gazette