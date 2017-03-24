Tytan sings for Olinda

By Lastword Musekiwa

Afro-pop musician, Tytan – real name Njabulo Nkomo – has recorded a video dedicating it to Stunner’s ex-wife Olinda Chapel.

The song talks about a man vowing to take care of his wife and treating her well and Olinda had requested for Tytan to sing for her.

“She requested that I sing for her and as an entertainer I sing for people that’s why I did the short video for her,” said Tytan.

Captioned “Olinda Ini Ndichakubata Bho”, the 53 seconds video garnered more than 9000 views in less than 24 hours and attracted lots of comments from his fans especially ladies, wanting him to sing for them specifically.

“I get that a lot especially ladies wanting me to sing for them specifically, so I try my best to make my fans happy,” he added.

In the video, the Mukoko hit-maker starts by saying: “Hey Olinda, I wanted you in the video but you couldn’t make it, so I will just sing this out to you babe.”

Ironically, the song features Olinda’s ex Stunner and was officially released last month on Valentine’s Day.

On his latest projects, Tytan said he is working on visuals for his singles, which will be released very soon. H Metro