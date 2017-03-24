Tuku, Macheso in big Pakare Paye affair

Music legends Oliver Mtukudzi and Alick Macheso are set to share the stage tonight at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

The two musicians last shared the stage in 2016 at the Harare International Conference Centre after releasing their two albums ‘Eheka Nhai Yahwe’ and ‘Tsoka Dzerwendo’ respectively.

A representative from Tuku music, Tungamidzai Simango said it has become a norm that the two musicians to share stage in the first quarter of the year.

“The legends decided to honour Norton with a massive show on Friday (tonight). It is a show to attend as they all have something new,” he said.

Simango said it was good that the two musicians always come together for a cause.

“Mtukudzi is coming back today (Thursday) and he will be ready for the big gig at Pakare Paye,” he said.

Macheso camp said they were leaving no stone unturned.

His publicist Tich Makahamadze said they are almost done with the new album.

“We only need a week from now we will be availing the release date to the public.

“Those coming to our shows have the privilege to get a sample of the coming project,” he said.

Meanwhile Macheso makes a return at Tanza Centre tomorrow where he shares stage with dancehall musician Seh Calaz. The Herald