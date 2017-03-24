Stunner looks forward to UK return

By Nyasha Kada

Flamboyant rapper, Stunner-real name Desmond Chideme- says he looks forward to his return to the UK having last performed in the Queendom in 2014.

The “If die tonight” rapper is expected to leave this week for two shows in Birmingham set for this Saturday and Sunday at Truth Night Club and Tropical Delights respectively.

Themed the Hashtag Zim Connect Weekender, the show will also feature Zim’s Rn’b king Trevor Dongo, DJ Towers, Xavier and King Xoli.

Mr 054 aka Sadza and Ceekups are hosts of the potentially exciting show that sees arguably the most consistent urban grooves rocking the same stage.

In an interview, Stunner said: “It’s been a while since I have been in the UK and I am looking forward to rocking my people once again.

“This time around will surely be special and sweeter seeing all my fans because I haven’t performed for them in a while.

“It should be great fun as I will also be sharing the stage with my brothers Trevor Dongo and DJ Towers.”

He added: “I am also going to shoot a video for my song. I did it on my own and if I get a chance I will also shoot another for the song African Sugar during my stay in the UK.”