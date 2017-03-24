Pregnant lover assaults prophet in church

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

A self-styled prophet left his followers with more questions than answers when they discovered that he was failing to manage his love life.

One of his pregnant girlfriends recently beat him up at church while he was preaching.

Spiwe Masarakufa meted instant justice on Prophet Christopher Taruberekera because she caught him pants down with another woman he was said to be praying for.

The pregnant girlfriend had been promised marriage.

Out of anger, she took it upon herself to discipline the prophet for his waywardness.

She then developed a habit of going to his home or church to expose his loose morals.

The self-proclaimed man of God, after being exposed and humiliated, was left with no choice but to run to the courts seeking a peace order.

Prophet Taruberekera in his affidavit said he no longer had peace in his life because of Masarakufa who was forcing him to marry her.

“I am applying for a peace order against my ex-girlfriend Masarakufa who always assaults me when she visits my home and church.

“She should stop humiliating me in public and should not come to my home or church. I no longer have peace at home and at church because of her,” he said. He also revealed that his life was in danger as she was threatening to kill him by either stabbing him or poisoning his food. Masarakufa didn’t dispute the allegations, but revealed that she beat him up after catching him having sex with a woman who had come for prayers.

“I started beating him up the day I caught him having sex with a client. Thereafter, I discovered he was sleeping with a lot of women,” she said.

The presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the peace order in favour of Taruberekera and the woman was ordered not to go to the complainant’s church. B-Metro