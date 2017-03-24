Mixed fortunes at Muridzo album launch

By Tawanda Marwizi

Andy Muridzo’s album launch that was held at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale on Wednesday night had its highs and lows although the whole event was marred by what seemed to be poor organisation.

For a launch that was organised by Military Touch Movement that consists of Jah Prayzah, Ex Q, Nutty O, Tahle and Muridzo a lot was expected. The event did not attract the expected crowd and did not start on time.

Banners and even the water bottles were branded JP (Jah Prayzah) without anything about the man who was launching the album. Upcoming Jazz musician Elvis Bokosha warmed the stage and he did his best to convince very few people who were in the venue by then that he is a star in the making.

However, after his performance a pastor who was listed on the programme to give an opening prayer was nowhere to be found. Another upcoming musician, Tahle, performed as people were negotiating their way to the venue.

Notable faces that graced the launch were Wicknel Chivhayo, Uzumba MP Simbaneuta Mudarikwa who was the guest of honour, 2 Kings Entertainment boss Tich Mharadze, ZTA Chief Executive Officer Karikoga Kaseke, Nash Paints boss Tinashe Mutarisi and MP Mike Gava.

Musicians Simon Mutambi, Peter Moyo, Romeo Gasa, Calos Green, Members of Ochestra Mberikwazvo were present. When the MCs called musicians to give their testimony about the musician no one immediately went up and Gasa had to save the day and give his experience with Muridzo.

MTM artistes tried to give their best though they had a bad day in office. Nutty O tried to be energetic but merrymakers did not like his act. It was the same with EX Q who, despite getting a massive welcome from ladies who screamed, failed to maintain the momentum.

Their songs “Chekeche” had to save their day as it prompted merrymakers to stand up and dance.

They were forced to play it again by fans who called for more. Jah Prayzah took the stage and played songs “Zenze”, “Goto Rinehwema”, “Mudhara Vachauya” and “Tsotsi”.

Guest of honour MP Mudarikwa brought the house down with his dancing antics and his short speech.

“Uzumba is the home of stars that’s where Douglas Vambe comes from, Mtukudzi’s mother comes from Uzumba, Jah Prayzah and now Andy Muridzo,” he said.

He called Muridzo’s mother as well as the young musician’s wife on stage.

“Musicians should come together and unite am happy that the two Murehwa stars are doing well,” he said.

Several business people, politicians and individuals bought the CD. Chivhayo bought it at $1 000, Mharadze for $2000, Nash Paints got it for $1 800 and several others paid different amounts. ZTA Kaseke offered the musician a holiday in Victoria Falls with his wife.

Tonight he performs at Las Vergas at Southerton Shops before a massive family show Joy Centre PaMudzudzu. Meanwhile, Muridzo and Jah Prayzah are set to solidify their combination with a string of joint shows.

One of their big shows will be held at Spillway Pub and Restaurant at lake Chivero on April 1. Dzikama Rufu of Spillway said they have brought the combination to their venue to celebrate the rains that have led to the spilling of the lake, which gives their place a scenic view.

“It has been sometime since the water last spilled and we are happy this year people will get an exciting view of the spilling lake from our restaurant. The water is roaring and crashing and people love this sight,” he said. The Herald