Mhere collaborates with Matanda

Gospel artiste Phineas Matanda has collaborated with gospel crooner Mathias Mhere on a single that is already receiving good airplay on local.

The song titled, ‘Ndinokurovedzera’ is about a parent who is extolling his child to have a profound relationship with God as he sojourns into adulthood, which is often riddled with problems.

The single comes at a time when Mhere’s album ‘Old Testament’ is beginning to make a mark, with some songs from the release proving to be instant hits.

Besides working on his successful albums, Mhere collaborates with various artists every year and the current project with Matanda is likely to make impact.

Pitched on one of the 10 commandments, which says honour thy parents, the track speaks directly to social challenges that most parents find themselves in, when addressing youth delinquency.

Matanda who has two albums to his name and is currently riding high with the song ‘Mwari washandura Order’ from his second album, said he decided to collaborate with Mhere to create synergies between fans of the two artistes. The collaboration was also a learning curve for the upcoming gospel artist

“I learnt a lot from him including song composition and branding, which is quite crucial in the industry. From the response that I have been receiving from the fans, the collaboration worked,” he said.

Mhere applauded Matanda’s initiative saying the young gospel crooner was destined for greater heights.

“When he approached me, I was initially hesitant, but after listening to his previous works, I realised that he is talented and is passionate about music,” he said.

Matanda’s music only gained popularity after releasing his second album titled ‘Amazing God’, which received rave reviews in the media. The Herald