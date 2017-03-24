Jose Mourinho in Croatia to complete £35million Ivan Perisic transfer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has flown out to Croatia to complete the £35million signing of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

The 54-year-old touched down in Zagreb ahead of Croatia’s World Cup qualifier with Ukraine tonight to wrap up a deal for the 28-year-old.

Perisic has scored nine goals in 33 appearances for Inter this term and can play in three positions behind a lone frontman.

According to the Sun, Mourinho is aware of Liverpool and Chelsea’s interest in Perisic and has flown to Croatia to tie up a deal with super agent Predrag Mijatovic.

The Montenegrin was sporting director at Real Madrid during Mourinho’s days at the Bernabeu and the Special One is banking on his close ties with Mijatovic to get the deal over the line.

Mourinho will be handed significant funds again this summer to invest in his side and the Red Devils are also targeting an £85million move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The like of Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young are expected to leave to free up room. Metro