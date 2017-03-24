Devil worshipper confesses

By Gibson Mhaka

A self-confessed former devil worshipper opened up on his experiences in the Lucifer weird world and blamed a leading apostolic sect for allegedly initiating him into the underworld.

Panashe Kuwana (24) confessed during his deliverance by a Harare Prophet Michael Sello of Christ Elevation International Ministries.

He tells of the gory things that happen in the devil’s kingdom saying during his stint with the cult he witnessed the destruction and death of several innocent people, some from his family being devoured by the underworld.

In a video captured during his deliverance and in possession of B-Metro, Kuwana said he was initiated into devil operations when he was eight years old.

He said during that time he was in Grade Two when his father at the instigation of their church leader stopped him from going to school as an “instruction from God.”

Both his father and the church leader (name withheld) are now late and according to Kuwana they died under mysterious circumstances.

During his chilling confession, Kuwana said current leaders and prophets of the apostolic sect were not using the power of the Holy Spirit to perform their so-called “miracles” but were running under the influence of the devil.

Members of that sect, Kuwana said, were also devil worshippers who however, do not know that they were representing and worshipping the devil.

“When I came to Christ Elevation International Ministries I was a devil worshipper. I started to work under the powers of darkness when I was eight years old.

“That time I was in Grade Two and my father stopped me from going to school saying it was an instruction from God,” said Kuwana.

He said as part of the initiation his hair was shaved and put inside a cave at one of the cult’s shrines in Muzarabani.

“From that time I started carrying illegal operations in the name of the devil and I was later rewarded by becoming one of the prophets. During my stint with the sect, the spirit would instruct me to go into the cave with some church members for initiation,” he said.

According to Kuwana, this was a true story, a story that he would live to tell generations to come.

He said the church leader was also a spirit medium who at times commands spiritual torrential rain to start falling at their shrines.

During the gripping account of his enslavement to the powers of darkness he also revealed that the devil allegedly instructed him to kill his father.

“In 2006 I went to Mozambique to have my spirit boosted. When I returned the devil instructed me to take a bottle of water to a mountain near our homestead. While in the mountain it instructed me to destroy the bottle by hitting it against a rock.

“After doing so it was later revealed to me that I had killed my father because he wanted to leave the cult. When I went home I found him already dead,” divulged Kuwana.

Asked by Prophet Sello why he quit being a devil worshipper, he said:

“It was after I received a revelation that my beliefs in the cult were responsible for the death of our family members.

For the past four years it was a custom that between 13 and 23 December of each year one family member would die and that would happen under mysterious circumstances.

“We were eight of us but only two members are left now, that is me and my younger sister. I now feel relieved to have left the cult and to be delivered by Prophet Sello,” added Kuwana.

Speaking to B-Metro Prophet Sello said Kuwana’s spiritual deliverance was a big testimony and demonstration of God’s power. B Metro