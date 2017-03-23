Prophet engages, splits after 3 months… finds new love, plans wedding

Barely three months after engaging his South African beauty Benene Bee, Spirit Life church leader, Prophet Jay (Jacob) Israel is on the market again.

He parted ways with his lover over infidelity claims. Sources close to the prophet revealed that the affair between the flamboyant preacher and Benene ended prematurely.

It is understood that he had even paid lobola.

H-Metro published the engagement party last year.

Meanwhile, the youthful man of cloth has now replaced Benene with a 21-year-old University student Khanya Mankayi whom he is set to have a white wedding with soon.

When contacted for comment, Prophet Jay refused to disclose his love life.

H-Metro is in possession of a recording where the man of cloth introduced Khanya as his new girlfriend in church.

“I do not discuss my personal life with the media and I am warning you not to publish this story.

“What does my personal life got to do with you? Why can’t you write about the positive things that our ministry is doing instead of attacking us,” he said.

It emerged that during his recent visit to Zimbabwe from South Africa, Prophet Israel confirmed the split with Benene during a closed door meeting with his spiritual sons at a local hotel.

H-Metro moles who were part of the meeting revealed that the prophet opened up about his love life.

“The prophet came from South Africa where our our church is now headquartered.

“Whilst giving us giving us details of what was taking place in South Africa that was when he informed us that he is no longer with Benene,” he said.

He is also known for performing controversial miracles such as the miracles money, prophesying people’s ID numbers as well as unlocking electric gadgets. H Metro