POY, Cal Vin take beef to airwaves

By Bongani Ndlovu

Bulawayo rappers POY and Cal Vin have, for sometime now, been involved in a cold war and the beef, as it is termed in the streets, has been simmering.

On Tuesday, Cal Vin took a dig at POY by name dropping him on a freestyle titled Ngibatshil’ Umoya.

On the song, Cal Vin says fellow rappers now want to fight him as if he is POY, who is a butcher by day and rapper by night.

POY works at a local butchery in Bulawayo’s CBD.

After listening to the freestyle, POY responded on social media saying Cal Vin had taken it too far.

“F*** this Cal Vin nigga ain’t sh**. . . This is hip hop, you plastic . . .” posted POY on his Instagram page.

The Skyz Metro FM team contacted the two to find out what their beef was.

Responding to questions by Skyz Metro FM presenters BK, TKP and Patience Phiri, POY said: “When I heard the song, I was like ‘what’s this guy’s problem. I’m minding my own business and here’s a person taking shots at me. I won’t take this lying down”.

Cal Vin on the other hand said: “I wasn’t taking shots at POY. I was just saying people want to start beef with me as if I’m POY. He works at a butchery and it was just a metaphor.”

POY suggested that the two square off through a live rap battle in which he bet $200 that he could beat Cal Vin through a public vote.

“I can come there (Skyz Metro FM) and do a live battle with him (Cal Vin) and I bet $200 that I can beat him through public vote,” POY told Skyz Metro FM presenters.

Cal Vin said he was up for the battle.

“If he has bet $200, I’ll place $500 for the battle, that’s how confident I am.”

Skyz Metro FM’s Benkosi ‘BK’ Maphosa said they were excited about the rap battle scheduled for tomorrow.

“We’re going ahead with the battle between POY and Cal Vin on Friday. Everyone is excited and our WhatsApp line has been blowing up and opinions are divided,” said BK.

The rap battle has been scheduled for 9AM. After the battle, whoever will lose will have another chance to redeem himself next month as the two will share the stage with South Africa’s K.O and Winky D at the Amphitheatre. The Chronicle