Police chase kombi into ditch, pupils injured

By Nqobile Tshili

Four pupils were injured when a commuter omnibus carrying 18 school children crashed into a ditch following a 5km high speed chase by motorbike cops in Bulawayo.

Witnesses alleged the police chased the kombi from Baines Junior School in Northend to Sauerstown suburb.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 5PM and the kombi driver who was involved in the high speed chase was ferrying pupils from Townsend, Milton and Eveline High schools to their different destinations.

The four injured pupils were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The police officers allegedly escaped from the scene after realising that the kombi had plunged into a ditch.

A parent whose child was in the kombi expressed concern over police negligence saying all the children could have died.

The parent who identified herself as Patience said although the driver’s behaviour cannot be condoned, she was disappointed with the police’s response.

‘‘As a parent I look up to the police to protect our children but in this case I felt really let down. They have a duty to prevent crime but in this incident they assisted in its commission. They could have noted the number plates of the vehicle instead of chasing the kombi from Northend suburb to Sauerstown,” said Patience.

She said instead of assisting the injured, the police decided to escape from the scene of the accident, a confirmation that they realised that their action was unlawful and irresponsible.

The driver of the kombi, Mr Mzingaye Ncube was at pains to explain why he sped from the police while carrying pupils before admitting that what he did was wrong.

“It happened at about 5PM while I was being chased by the police. When we reached Beech Road in Sauerstown suburb I lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a ditch.

I admit that it was wrong to escape from the police. What however I don’t understand is that when the police saw that I was involved in an accident, they made a u-turn and fled instead of assisting us,” said Mr Ncube.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accident.

She however said she was not aware that the kombi was involved in a high speed chase with police officers.

“Four children were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where they were treated and discharged. The kombi was ferrying school children and it fell into a ditch at the end of a road in Sauerstown suburb. The kombi had 18 passengers,” said Insp Simango.

She warned kombi crews to abide by the rules of the road to reduce carnage.

Traffic police officers have of late come under fire for their conduct on the roads.

Earlier this month, anti-riot police had to be called after passengers who were in a kombi threatened to assault a police officer who had thrown spikes under their vehicle in Bulawayo’s Central Business District. The Chronicle

  • eish those poor kids mahwan

  • Bevele beyixotshaniselana labo laba ukuthanda imali

  • maita

    Both parties where wrong. The police were even worse because why would they run away f what they were doing was right. Yet daily we hear Chombo, Chihuri , Charity all denying that police are using unorthodox means to collect fines. We cannot say they are on the roads for road safety no, they are there o collect funds because you can see police manning a roadblock meters away from a non working robot and not controlling traffic. I once reported a accident at a roadblock on my way to Hwange which had happened about 5 km down the road and was told to pass through the police station reporting it and they continued with their roadblock.

  • Fox

    Well i think as Zimbabweans we should learn to apportion blame where it is supposed to be apportioned. Where in the world would a bus driver full of children speed away from the police? The question is why was he speeding away? Where was he taking the school kids to? It is an offence to engage on a high chase game with police, more so getting involved in an accident whilst doing so. The driver of the kombi must be arrested and sent to prison for endandering the lives of the public, endangering the lives of passenger kids, reckless driving, overspeeding and resisiting arrest.

  • vanoda kurohwa big tym

  • Tumapurisa twacho

  • XG

    “The four injured pupils were rushed to SINGAPORE where they were treated and discharged.” Good that there were no fatalities.

  • They look like farm workers in overalls mxm

  • it’s funny that pple’s lives r always put in danger by these unprofessional corrupt traffic police just cz they want a bribe frm kombi drvrs,pple’s lives shld b respected mo than anything else

  • That’s why we always say all police officers are fucken stupid and l think it’s because of the lake of education, how can someone with 5 senses do such a thing?? Safety first before you do anything, they was supposed to write down the number plate of the vehicle since the vehicle Was loaded with kinds,, police officers are taking lifes of innocent people every day,. Fuck all police officers, Fuck, Fuck ,Fuck, fuck.

  • If I was e boss I was going , t dismiss them, for turnishing e name of e force. Number plates are there , bt u choose to do suicide.

  • Zanu ndeyeropa. Is a vampire’s organization they need blood. Maybe this zanu pf’s traffic cop was assigned to bring more blood to his masters who knows.