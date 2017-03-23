Mhlanga saga sucks in more

FC PLATINUM are unlikely to get their target Lawrence Mhlanga anytime soon as the battle between player and Chicken Inn rages on.

The Warriors defender, who has written to the club asking to get released, has also approached Footballers Union of Zimbabwe to help him in his situation.

H-Metro understands that claims by the Gamecocks that they have a contract with the player are being disputed.

This week Chicken Inn told H-Metro that the player still has a contract and they are ready to listen to offers if the player wants to move away.

FC Platinum said they will not get involved in the matter until the two parties resolve their issues.

“We already told the player to sort out his issues with his club first. That still remains our position,” said spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

Although FC Platinum have distanced themselves from the messy dispute, the ambitious Premiership side are believed to be eager to add the player for the 2017 season.

The Gamecocks had claimed that they had already given the player his sign on fee for a new contract following instructions from the player.

The player had however approached FC Platinum saying he was a free agent.

The original contract with PSL showed the player’s contract had expired but the club, sources say, had shown FUZ another contract with another clause which is being queried.

“If there are any adjustments to a contract or addition of any clause, both parties should be able to agree and then sign,” said the source. H Metro