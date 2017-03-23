Manchester United lodge world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe after £69m offer rejected by Monaco

Manchester United have made a world-record offer to Monaco for Kylian Mbappe, reports claim.

The Red Devils are believed to be the only side to have made a concrete bid for the 18-year-old attacker, who is thought to be wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe.

It was reported that a £96million offer had been made for the young Frenchman by a Premier League side.

And Spanish outlet Cope claim that team was Manchester United.

United are believed to have initially made a £69m bid for the Monaco star but made a second larger offer after his sensational performance against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Monaco are reluctant to sell but United’s financial power could prove too much to resist. Metro