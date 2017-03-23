Manchester United lodge world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe after £69m offer rejected by Monaco

0
1015

Manchester United have made a world-record offer to Monaco for Kylian Mbappe, reports claim.

Monaco’s French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Bordeaux (GB) on March 11, 2017 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

The Red Devils are believed to be the only side to have made a concrete bid for the 18-year-old attacker, who is thought to be wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe.

It was reported that a £96million offer had been made for the young Frenchman by a Premier League side.

And Spanish outlet Cope claim that team was Manchester United.

United are believed to have initially made a £69m bid for the Monaco star but made a second larger offer after his sensational performance against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Monaco are reluctant to sell but United’s financial power could prove too much to resist. Metro

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR