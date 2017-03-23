Man caught taking selfies in front of scene of London terror attack

By Georgia Diebelius | Metro |

A man was caught on live television taking a selfie at the scene in Westminster, where one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt.

In a short clip, which is being branded as ‘unbelievable’ by people on Twitter, a man wearing sunglasses can be seen using a selfie stick.

Just moments before he attempted to take the snap, a police officer was stabbed and his apparent attacker was shot by officers.

Behind the man, who is stood on Westminster Bridge, a row of ambulances sit as paramedics tend to up to 12 people who were injured after allegedly being mowed down.

One woman, who was hit by the car on the bridge, has died.

Several others are being treated for ‘catastrophic’ injuries.

Taking to Twitter after the clip aired, one person said: ‘Sir you with the selfie stick, you need that shoving up your arse.’

The tweet was retweeted more than 400 times.

One person said: ‘Unbelievable, how could someone think that it’s acceptable to do that.’

Another added: ‘Unbelievable! Some people disgusting! Pls track this sick individual down & shame him publicly at the very least!’

One said: ‘What is wrong with some people man. No brains at all. Muppet.’

Another man, who was stuck on the London Eye, took a selfie and posted it to social media.

Around three shots rang out outside the Palace of Westminster after a man ran through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound apparently waving a knife at around 2.45pm today.

There are also reports of people being seen in the river following the attack which happened on the anniversary of the Brussels attack.

MPs are in lockdown in the Houses of Parliament and a bomb squad is on the scene while armed officers secure the building floor by floor.