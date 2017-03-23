Gary Tight, Eriza billed for Khuliyo birthday

Afro pop singer Khuliyo will be celebrating his 37th birthday with a jam session at Club 263 Bulawayo that will feature some of the best artists from Harare and Bulawayo.

The birthday party will be held on March 29 with Harare artistes Progress Chipfumo, Gary Tight, Lady Storm (Eriza), Pauline, Talking Guitars, Blessing and Buale set to perform.

From Bulawayo are Jeys Marabini, Ramsy K, Mzoe 7, Lady T, Sungura Masters, Donna N, Soul Prince, Thabbz, Simunye Simunye and Guluva 7.

Khuliyo, whose birthday is tomorrow, said he was also celebrating his 20-year arts career.

“I’ve been there, done that, managed acts, launched several careers and even assisted with the starting of a festival and local awards. I’ll be celebrating all this next week,” said Khuliyo.

The artiste, who is the face behind the jam session in Bulawayo, said: “My birthday party will serve as a re-launch of the Jam Session which we’d stopped hosting as we wanted to assess it and re-strategise.

“Now, the session will be improved and more exciting.”

A former Umdumo weSizwe vocalist, Khuliyo said he did not regret taking up the arts, only wishing he had gone solo earlier in his career. The Chronicle