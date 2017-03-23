Bosso target CAPS scalp

By Paul Mundandi

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay wants his side to retain the ZNA Charities Soccer Shield and has promised an explosive match when they host CAPS United in the final at Barbourfields on Saturday.

Akbay said the Green Machine were the team of the moment, but that didn’t mean they were not beatable.

“CAPS United are a good team and they had a solid performance against TP Mazembe, but we are ready for them. We are focused, but we have to work very hard.

“I do not believe in best players, but I believe in a good team which is prepared to work as a unit. Five years ago Manchester City had the best players, but they did not achieve. FC Platinum have the best players, but we beat them.

“Highlanders and CAPS United have the best teams who want to work and produce results. That is why I am expecting an explosive match between the two sides,” said Akbay The Bosso boss also had a word on Rodreck Mutuma.

“I need him badly in the team. He is a very good striker and he must keep focused. Everybody expects him to do a lot at Highlanders and so far he has been very good, especially against FC Platinum.

“If he keeps his current form I will find it difficult to keep him as many clubs will come looking for his signature,” said Akbay.

The winners on Saturday will walk away with $12 000 plus a trophy with the runners-up pocketing $8 000.

Gate charges for the match have been pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground and $5 for VIP. The Herald