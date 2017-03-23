Bhasikiti chickens out of Mwenezi

By Paidamoyo Muzulu

Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) candidate for the Mwenezi East by-election Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has withdrawn from the poll citing voter intimidation and vote-buying by Zanu PF in collusion with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Rugare Gumbo seen here at a ZimPF press conference in Harare
Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Rugare Gumbo seen here at a ZimPF press conference in Harare

The by-election could have been the party’s first poll after its trouncing in Bikita West in January.

The party also suffered a split last month with former leader Joice Mujuru rebranding to form the National People’s Party.

Bhasikiti yesterday confirmed his withdrawal in an interview with NewsDay.

“It’s no longer a threat. Combined with the deadlock we declared against Zec (on Tuesday) as opposition political parties, we have no business participating in anything managed by the current partisan Zec,” he said.

Bhasikiti’s withdrawal comes on the back of a Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) report citing rampant vote-buying in the constituency by Zanu PF candidate Joosbi Omah.

ZPP said it was worried by the unfolding events in Mwenezi East and more concerned that with each by election conducted the same issues were being raised, but no one was taking any action to ensure that the electorate exercises its political rights in a conducive environment free of intimidation and other malpractices.

“On March 15, there was a Zanu PF rally at Masweswe Secondary School in ward 13. The rally started around 1400hrs. Zanu PF candidate Joosbi Omar distributed rice, a quantity of 1,5kg, to everyone who attended the rally regardless of political affiliation,” ZPP said.

The civil society organisation added a village head went on to address villagers hinting about the donation.

“After the donations, on March 18, the village head for village 4, a Mutsikwa, convened a meeting questioning why those who do not support the ruling party had accepted and benefited from Omar’s donations. The village head said those who do not have Zanu PF cards would not benefit from the cooking oil donations which, according to the village head, are expected on the 25th of March,” it added.

On voter intimidation, ZPP said: “Those that turned up for the intended ZimPF rally were allegedly followed to their homes by the Zanu PF district committee members and ordered to stop supporting opposition political parties.” Newsday

  • Panodiwa madhodha sivili kwete vanadendere manga majaira kuitirwa zvese Chovha Joji hande nayo

  • feel the heat

  • Vakuzviona… They were part of that, now it pains them so much.

  • Vaakuzvionawoka kkkk

  • this is what we have been going through this for a long time while you were enjoying with Zanu PF

  • Kkkkkkkk He didn’t have a chance. Zvakurwadza on the other side of the fence. It’s cold outside ZanuPf.

  • The old man once warned you. I remember him saying to you “Bhasikiti you’re in the wrong basket”. Remember his words??? Take a look at yourself now.

  • Wave kufa nechekuchera dindingwe kana rokwevewa rakuti kwete handei patsangadzi

  • Coward chicken hearted

  • Butter….whn mdc cried of foul play maitii nazvo….no reforms no elections kkkkkk

  • ZANU pf chiwororo,yakatoona kuti haubatsire

  • good chiuya ku MDC T takakumirira ikoko

  • You are just as good as ZANU pf. Tired of your faces!!n ideas.

  • Mugabe achakudzingayi mese one by one! Onozwiziva kuthi makawora mese! munobetsera zwese zwisiri pamutemo!!

  • This group is a joke in Zim politics l tell, why dont they just go into farming and forget abt all they are doing? power hungry group of disgruntled goons shame on u

  • Makaura ndimimaifunga kuti mucharamba makadero. Tokowaro!

  • Katsindi kanonakigwa kana kachikwira nguruve ,asi iko kana kokwigwawo kochema kachiti ndirimudiki.