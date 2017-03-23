2 in court over mine shooting

By Walter Mswazie

Two Mashava security guards have appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder after they allegedly shot and injured six gold panners following a dispute over the control of Lennox Mine.

Alexander Mufakazi (20) and Ackim Makaipa (age not given) both of Lennox Mine were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mashava resident magistrate Mr Bishard Chineka on Monday facing six counts of attempted murder.

The duo was remanded in custody to April 3.

Mr Chineka advised the pair to apply for bail at the High Court.

Two businessmen, Mr Edgar Mashindi and Mr Tinayeshe Hove are fighting over ownership of the mine.

Mr Hove and five of his workers were allegedly shot and injured by Cobra security guards deployed at the mine by Mr Mashindi.

Mr Hove sustained facial injuries while his workers suffered hand, knee and chest injuries.

The five workers are Messrs Polite Mawela (28), Godfrey Mutangira (38), Emmanuel Chadzamira (43), Hahlani Muzamani (40) and Farai Mutsiga (32.

For the State Mr Nixon Chamisa said on Saturday, a security guard, Mr Tendai Nyakubaya (22) of Cobra Security Company reported for duty at Lennox Mine as usual. The court heard he met two gold panners at the gate.

“The two men allegedly attempted to block him from entering the mine premises but Mr Nyakubaya forcibly got inside and the two men did not follow him. After a few minutes he came back in the company of another security guard, Mr Nickson Mabharu (46) employed by the same company. Mr Mabharu was armed with a pistol and he was accompanied by other security guards including Makaipa who had a dog on a leash, Mufakazi and panners employed by Mr Mashindi,” said Mr Chamisa.

When they arrived at the gate, Mr Chamisa said, they found two men and 20 gold panners employed by Mr Hove waiting and Mufakazi ordered the crowd to disperse saying they were not welcome at the mine.

A misunderstanding arose leading to an exchange of harsh words, the court heard. Mufakazi allegedly fired four shots towards the crowd injuring six including Mr Hove.

Makaipa allegedly unleashed the dog on the mob and it attacked Mr Chadzamira.

The injured men made a report at Mashava Police Station leading to Mufakazi and Makaipa’s arrest.

The six were referred to Masvingo General Hospital for treatment.

Five of the injured were treated and discharged while one who was shot in the chest is still admitted to the hospital where his condition is critical, the court heard. The Chronicle