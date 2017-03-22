ZC confident of continued Test cricket

By Austin Karonga

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani is confident that the proposed ICC changes that might see the locals playing second-tier cricket will hit a brick wall.

Last month, ICC passed in principle a new constitution that sought to redress the imbalance of power and finances created by the “Big Three” — Board of Cricket for India (BCCI), Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) — three years ago with the final decision expected to be reached next month after a series of consultations.

Most of the boards voted in favour of the new draft constitution while the BCCI the would-be biggest casualty which stood to lose much of its projected ICC revenues under the new model objected and so did Sri Lanka and lately Bangladesh while Zimbabwe at that point chose to sit on the fence.

Zimbabwe has since joined in the bandwagon to shoot down the proposals that might affect their participation as a Full Member Test playing nation while Pakistan are the new boys who are likely to sing from the same hymnbook as they make their long-awaited return to the Asian-block that already has India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

ICC chairperson Shashank Manohar, the first international cricket blog independent chairperson resigned last Tuesday citing personal reasons.

He had spearheaded a campaign to weed out the Big Three’s hegemony in international cricket.

The Big Three proposal sought to cede most of the executive decision-making to these three countries while there was also a promotion and relegation proposal for Test cricket but with the exceptions made in the cases of these three as well as to delink the ICC from the Future Tours Programme in favour of bilateral agreements.

This would mean therefore that Zimbabwe’s chances of staging a bilateral series with England would almost be as good as zero given the current political impasse between the former colonies.

“It came as a shock. We have worked with…Manohar very well dating back to 2007 and even when he was the chairman of ICC, we worked with him very well. He has stated that there are personal reasons…I believe we have to respect that…and we look forward to a new good chairman,” Mukuhlani told the Daily News.

On the effects of Manohar’s resignation and a raft of proposals tabled under his leadership, Mukuhlani said they were in constant touch with “progressive minds” to ensure that what they believe in is achieved. Daily News