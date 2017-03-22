Two more Chiriseri corpse robbers die in freak accidents

66
11699

By Whinsley Masara

Two more people who allegedly robbed Apostle Charles Chiriseri’s corpse last year have died in freak accidents. This brings to three the known number of people who have died after looting cash and goods at the scene of the accident, which happened at the 388km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on September 15 last year.

The late Apostle Charles Chiriseri (right) and his wife (left) and daughter Lisa (centre)
The late Apostle Charles Chiriseri (right) and his wife (left) and daughter Lisa (centre)

The third person, a Constable Mkhokheli Mpofu (30), died last Friday after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a former police officer, Mr Peter Cahile, who failed to stop at a roadblock near the spot where Mpofu allegedly stole $200 from the late founder of His Presence Ministries International.

He was buried at Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo on Monday.

A Kurai Bus Service conductor, Forget Chikweya, who allegedly stole a Samsung S6 phone at the accident scene, died on November 9 last year. He was allegedly part of a group that stole groceries and gadgets before emergency service teams arrived.

Investigations by Chronicle revealed that Chikweya was the only person who died in a car accident at the 13km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

Police recovered the cellphone from a Harare woman, Cynthia Nyanga and she said she bought it from Chikweya.

Honest Hleza, a fire fighter from the Bulawayo Fire Brigade, who allegedly stole a laptop, died sometime in December last year.

Police recovered the laptop from a woman he had sold it to.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade Senior Divisional Officer, Mr Linos Phiri, confirmed Hleza’s death.

“Hleza died sometime in December in a car accident on his way to work.

“He died a few kilometres away from the fire station. He was the only one who died among a group of workers being transported to work,” said Mr Phiri.

Mthandazo Rick Dube (34), a fellow fire fighter, who is co-accused with Mpofu, was the only one injured in the accident and is said to have been admitted at a hospital for some time.

Commenting on Mpofu’s death at the roadblock on Monday, some police officers said they thought Apostle Chiriseri’s spirit was exacting vengeance.

The accident that seriously injured Mpofu occurred at the 397km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway in Mbembesi around 6pm. He died on admission to the United Bulawayo Hospitals on the same day at around 7.30PM.Mr Chile stopped a few metres from the accident scene and was immediately arrested.

Mpofu was scheduled to appear in court on March 28 for allegedly stealing $200, which was in the late Apostle Chiriseri’s pocket at the accident scene.

He allegedly committed the crime with a colleague, Tawanda Mawere (31) and Dube, from the Bulawayo Fire Brigade.

The late apostle was travelling to Bulawayo with his wife pastor Pertunia Chiriseri, who suffered serious injuries and was admitted in hospital for about a month before she was discharged.

Mpofu and Mawere were stationed at Mbembesi Police Station and according to state papers seen by Chronicle, Dube retrieved the apostle’s body from the wreckage and searched it.

“He then took $505, 95 from the wallet and recorded it in the Famona Fire Brigade log book and the two other accused persons, Mawere and Mpofu appended their signatures in the presence of Mount Olives International church pastor Gordon Dube, who was one of the first people to arrive at the scene,” read the court papers.

When Pastor Dube left the accident scene, the trio allegedly connived to steal $200 from the money they had recovered.

The theft was discovered when a relative to the late apostle, Bishop Colin Nyathi of Harvest House International Ministries communicated with Pastor Dube who revealed to him the amount of money that was found in Apostle Chiriseri’s pocket.

Investigations led to the accused persons’ arrest and they are set to appear in court on March 28. The Chronicle

  • The bible says touch nt the Anointed ones of the Lord

    • Ana chenesai kkkkkkk

    • Warasika manje ipapo

    • This is an abused verse. Sm pple take it completely out of context. Kana zvadaia yava ngozi which means apostle havana kunanzva denga. Vakarikoneqa vafuratira vachirwira 200dolaz

    • Whether its ngozi or whatever i dont care. Ivo vakambobiirei ngavakaure. How can a normal policeman rob an accident victim? A dead victim for that matter.

    • Mwari varegerei havana chavanoziva

    • So the thing is this is not the hand of God right? Bt these is an avenging apirit. This touch not thing is totally disgusting. Vakabira mushakabvu,mushakabvu uya ndokumuka ngozi mava kuti ruoko rwaMwari ah imi varume imi

    • Even when he is dead touch no

    • Kuromba

    • Hehehe baba Tino is lost,,,,,, Elijahs bones raised a dead copse to life, the anointing can work for u or against you

      This is the hand of God

    • dis a good lesson to doz who steal frm accidents scene instead of helpin u make sure u steal 1st.watch out to thieves u will die…….its god doing work

  • touch not the anointed one of the lord, they stole from a man of God hey

    • How do you if its Gods power

    • How do you know its not Shumba Mushirivindi Masilo ,touch not my annointed ones ,simple and straight forward command from God.

    • Doesnt matter if he is or not. They deserved it. How could a normal person rob a grave?

    • Ngozi hainei heruoko rwaMwari musada kutinyepera plus tht verse you are taking it out of context. Read that Chapter to understand that verse

    • Samutoko

      thats not how God works. The truth about how God works is found when Jesus said “forgive then for they know not what the do”

  • Vanonya kutora mari Pama a accidents vese vanotora ngavafe

  • Mapurisa aMugabe kuba varura

  • Kuba chegumi chashe

  • Was a satanic that pastor yoh

    • if the devil can do such wonders ..yes l love him

    • No you are wrong. He was not satanic. Remember what happened to Judas?

    • That’s the power of God my friend

    • Havana kuona denga mufundisi ava. Dai vakapinda denga pasina nyaya dzose idzi. He failed becoz he wntd to avebge vanhu vakaba 2waya

    • Are you saying stealing from dead is normal?You must be insane.

    • Ndiwo maPastor eFake iwawa. Vanhu vanotongwa naMwari kwete nechipoko. Pastor vanga vakaromba.

    • Lindela Nkosi Khumalo , remember Pharaoh’s magicians copied the miracles performed by God through Moses? Do you still love the devil?

    • So how ppl repend from evil
      By death

  • Mubairo wezvivi rufu

    • Iwe usingafe hautadze here? When Ananius and Safira succumbed, Mwari vaida kuratidza kushata kwekuba chete kwete kuti wese aizoba achafa, bodo! If the pastor turns to haunt people for only $200 then it means he was just a mere blaspheme, Satan must burn him quickly before he will cause more accidents to the innocent people.

    • Asi newe wakabira mufi forgie, warwadzwa nei?

    • Handina kurwadziwa boy, but pastor kana vave kupfukira $200 havasi vechokwadi. Unopaona sei?

    • Anga akaromba muchinda uyu vakomana vepaRoad vakatora mari yechikwambo.l still remember in Mutare about 2 or so yrs ago someone akanhonga $5 pedyo neCemetry akatanga kuora ruoko akafa vanhu vakudzoka kubva kumakuva mota yanga yakatakura vanhu ikabondera ikakuvadza vanhu.

    • Ihwo umbavha hwacho vanhu vachinyanya kibira nechitunha regai vasangane nazvo

  • How do u know these pple & were they not arrested?

    • KKKK I Heard that one who recently died was arrested and he was to appear in court soon .If u read full article of thus issue u will get a lot

  • Uyu watova mweya yetsvina iyi……hapana anointed apa….ingozi iyi

  • Uuumm his holiness is questionable, zvinhu zvake zvakuda pfuma yazvo.

  • Toti pastor vanga vakaromba here why haunting them is this God?

    • God will always forgive i think.

    • God forgives me thinks mufundisi havana kunanzva denga ndosaka vamuka ngozi

    • Pastor vanga vakaromba ava,chakavaitisa tsaona zvinhu zvavo we had a similar case happened in Mutare some yrs back munhu akafira $5 yekunhonga vanhu vakaenda kunoviga nyakunhonga vakapotsa vaparara mutsaona vakudzoka kubva kumarinda.Dzimwe mari hadzisi mari chaidzo zvikwambo.

  • masatanist haabirwe chokwadi

  • They must die these idiots they are the ones protecting Robbey Mugabe yet they are hungry.

  • Vachibirei zvinhu zvevanhu chinhambo chekuti vachengete ivo voba ngavapere

  • Superstitious idiots. If this man of god is powerful enough to revenge from the grave, why couldn’t he foresee the accident that killed his ass and avoided it? Learn to use common sense you peasants.

    • slow down yo words are hash and remember god is hearing u….u dnt steal frm d dead and dat alone can be punishable

    • Lindah Jenneth Mutunduwe God is hearing me? But he can’t hear the prayers and pleas of people dying of cancer, hunger and wars? Are you that stupid? Are you that retarded?

    • God does not exist 😂😂

  • Saves them right I hope all other mapurisa you are learning

  • Pastor vaiita zvejuju avo

  • Wakafa haana chaanoziva jast waiting fo the second coming of christ

  • One can evade a jail term due to lack of evidence but a culprit will never escape the hand of God

  • Mishonga yaanoshandisa hapana apa

  • Mukaro

    This is Ngozi straight, Pastor havana kusiya chivanhu ava.

  • Touch mo my annoinyed one 🙋 its in the bible

    You ignorant fools say whatever u want but this is the anointing

  • Zvimwe maakunyepawo imi saka muri kuti he was a satanist pastor here ? seems everyone akabata the carcass has died like munhu anga ane ebola ,maakutinyepera panapa voeserk ,if for sure he can revenge on earthly things while with his ancestors then why didn’t he foresee the accident ,mapurisa ari munhamo amana ummm ,munomama gore rino

  • Hamheno ikoko regai vafe vaimbobirei zvinhu zvemunhu afa

    • Saka zvareva kuti yava ngozi here iyi?

    • Mkoma Tawe Masendeke inini hangu mafungiro angu ka i think kuti maybe hama ndodzakatoita zvadzakaita apa kuti vafixe mbavha idzi not mufi

  • Karma is back to bite

  • Aivaona vachiba ndiyani?

  • Final destination 7

  • But he should be an angel in heaven,how is an angel killing all these people from holy heaven kkkkkk