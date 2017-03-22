Strides Modelling Agency bounces back

By Sipho Mazibuko

Strides Modelling Agency, the once popular modelling grooming company which churned out winning models – Lorraine Maphala, Sibusisiwe Dube and Samantha Tshuma – is back!

Its founder Sipho Mazibuko said she had taken a hiatus after she found the going tough as there were no sponsors to fund her pageants.

And now, the agency popular for hosting much talked about pageants, Miss Summer Strides and Miss Rural Zimbabwe, is planning to announce its return with the hosting of a Strides Modelling Agency graduation.

Twelve models, 11 female and one male, will take to the ramp at Holiday Inn on April 29 for the graduation.

The last class to graduate in 2007 featured Sibusisiwe Dube who went on to win Miss Bulawayo before being crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe second princess as well as Mr Summer Strides Edson Hapazari.

Mazibuko said the modelling agency was back due to popular demand.

“The last time I held such a graduation was in 2007. Ever since 2006, I stopped hosting pageants because of money constraints.

“For the past two or so years, people have been calling me to bring them back and after a lot of consideration, I’ve decided to get back on the horse and start grooming models for the industry,” said Mazibuko.

She said she enrolled her first students in August last year.

The graduating models include Dorothy Mathe, Natasha Ndlovu, Princess Dube, Mitchell Peterson, Celine Sialumba, Tania Mabasa, Langelihle Phiri, Ruth Sibanda, Yvonne Jiyane, Rejoice Mulauzi, Doreen Ndebele and Munashe Mazorodze.

“The students were being taught things like hair and nail care, manners and etiquette, modelling and wardrobe management,” said Mazibuko.

She said she was planning to send their portfolios to Heads Models in South Africa with the hope that they will get modelling contracts there.

Sadly, Mazibuko said she would not be hosting pageants anytime soon as she promised two years ago.

“I was struggling to get sponsors for Miss Summer Strides and that’s why I stopped. I need $100 000 to hold a successful and glamorous event.

“However, the sponsors aren’t coming forward with money. They only bring beauty products which I appreciate, but they don’t assist with the hosting of the show.”

Strides Modelling Agency brags of having alumni such as Miss Zimbabwe Lorraine Maphala-Phiri, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma and Miss Tourism second princess and Miss Bulawayo, Sibusisiwe Dube.

ZBCtv news anchor Yolanda Gumbo and R&B singer Shanice 'Alaina' Pullen have gone through the hands of Strides Modelling Agency.