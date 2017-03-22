‘I am still in Zaoga’: Carol Mujokoro

By Sophie Chese-Msowa

Gospel musician Carol Mujokoro said she is still a member of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) saying she was never booted out of the church but was put under discipline.

Mujokoro had a misunderstanding with the church after her live DVD recording of her that was done by EGEA Ministries which is a music arm of the church last year went missing.

According to Mujokoro, after efforts to get another recording done by Egea hit a snug, her husband Blessing Mujokoro sought advice from their lawyer which did not go down well with the church resulting in Mai Mujokoro being put under discipline.

In an interview, Mujokoro said whatever happened to her was painful but she decided not to act on her anger.

“After what happened, I prayed to God and told myself that I will not act on my anger but let God have his own way,” she said.

She said if she is going to leave Zaoga in the future, it will be after God had spoken to her.

“If I am to leave my church then God must tell me where to go but for now he has not spoken so I am still a member of Zaoga Forward In Faith,” she said.

She said everything is still the same except that she is not able to carry out her duties as a pastor or sing in the church.

“I am still fellowshipping at my church where I used to go in Braeside, the only difference that is there now is I cannot carry out my duties as a pastor, I cannot sing in church, I cannot open or close with the word from God among other things until the discipline is uplifted, I do not know when but for the mean time that is what I am doing,” she said.

Mujokoro who later recorded her live DVD recording early this month at the 7 Arts Theatre says she is going to be focusing on worshipping and let God have his way.

“The live DVD recording I did is a worship project and I am happy to say that I am now more into worship because I believe in worshipping I will be giving God all I have so that in return he sees my heart and take all the pain, bring joy and change lives,

“If I am going to have shows this year, I will be only doing worship shows for God to speak,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mujokoro is currently working on a gospel album to be released sometime this year. The Herald