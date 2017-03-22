‘Serial killer’ Jindu back in court

By Tanaka Mrewa

A suspected serial killer from Bulawayo who allegedly shot dead his friend and a neighbour before burying them in shallow graves in Burnside suburb, was yesterday back in court.

Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) of Glengarry suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Mboneli Joko Ncube (30).

The magistrate did not ask Jindu to plead and remanded him custody to April 5.

Jindu was arrested on February 3 for allegedly killing his childhood friend Cyprian Kudzurunga (28) of Queens Park East on January 29.

On the second charge, he allegedly shot Ncube, dismembered his body and set the pieces on fire before burying them in four shallow graves.

Jindu appeared in court on March 8 for the murder of Kudzurunga and was remanded to March 28.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on January 12 this year, Jindu drove to a supermarket situated at corner Robert Mugabe Way and 11th Avenue and met Ncube.

They proceeded to Burnside suburb, but the reason for the trip was not mentioned in court papers.

Mr Dlodlo said on arrival in Burnside, Jindu pulled out an Optima pistol serial number 13752 from his car and allegedly shot Ncube twice in the chest and he died on the spot.

He then allegedly chopped the body into pieces, set them on fire before burying them in four different shallow graves.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Jindu and he confessed to the killing.

He allegedly made indications which led to the recovery of the body parts at four different sites where they were buried.

The Chronicle