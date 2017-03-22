New album my best yet: Muridzo

By Vasco Chaya

Afro-fusion artiste Andy Muridzo says his new and third album, Tichambotenderera, set to be officially launched tomorrow at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare will take his brand to new heights.

The album is made up of 11 tracks, nine of which, including the title track, were recorded at Tapiwa “Maselo” Jera’s studio while the remainder were recorded at Jah Prayzah’s JP Studios.

“I highly rate this forthcoming album. To me, it surpasses all the previous albums. I have matured with age on this album,” Muridzo told the Daily News.

The Uzumba-born artiste, who has borne the brunt of social media jokes due to controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda’s claim that she is carrying his child, is expecting a good crowd to attend the album launch.

“Initially, I wanted to unveil the album at a venue in the city centre but I later decided to move the album launch to 7 Arts Theatre because I want to accommodate my growing fan base,” the Dherira hit-maker said.

It is not surprising that the Chidhafu Dhunda singer has selected Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi as his guest of honour. Muridzo and his Jeetaz Band routinely use ZPCS uniforms as stage attire.

The Jeetaz Band leader, who has been accused of being a Jah Prayzah soundalike, surprised music fans and critics alike when he was signed up by Military Touch Movement, a music label recently set up by the Watora Mari hit-maker.

Muridzo vehemently denies that he is a copycat of Jah Prayzah.

“The difference between my music and that of Jah Prayzah is that mine is mine and his is his. We only share the genre, but I have never sung what he sings and he never sings what I sing,” he recently told the Daily News.

Muridzo attracted national prominence thanks to his second album titled Ngarizhambe which spawned sing-along hits like Dherira and Chidhafu Dhunda among others. Daily News