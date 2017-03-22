Muridzo launches new album tonight

Contemporary musician Andy Muridzo has featured his boss – Jah Prayzah on his third album ‘Tichambotenderera’ which he launches today at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

The young musician who was recently signed up by Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement record label collaborated with Jah Prayzah for a track titled ‘Emma’.

Other tracks are ‘Memo’, ‘Yahombarume’, ‘Tichambotenderera’, ‘Mai Maria’, ‘Merenziana’, ‘Dhibhi Remhuru’, ‘Chingoma Cherudo’, ‘Dairai’, ‘Kumabumbe’, and ‘Ndirangarirei’.

His manager – Gift Petro said Muridzo featured Jah Prayzah to cement their relationship.

“He’s (Jah Prayzah) been very supportive and we’re happy that our contract with Military Touch Movement (MTM) is yielding results,” said Petro.

He said on the album, the young musician blends love lyrics with different beats that were created by producers Maselo, Tamuka and Chiweda.

A duet with Motswana sensation Naledi Kaisara aka Slizer had to be dropped from the album as it was incomplete.

“We’d to drop the track with Slizer as it was still being mastered. We hope to release it on her album that’s due for release,” said Petro.

Muridzo became a household name last year with his second album ‘Ngarizhambe’ that had a number of hits including Dherira.

Some have labelled him a Jah Prayzah ‘copycat’ and he is working hard to convince people that he is his own man through the album and other singles he has released.

Petro is however confident that the new offing will keep Muridzo’s standing in the music industry.

“We’ve done our groundwork and all is set for the big day. All artistes on MTM movement will be coming on board,” he said. The Chronicle