Jah Prayzah returns to Bulawayo

Military Touch Movement (MTM) supremo, Jah Prayzah, is set to perform in Bulawayo for the first time this year.

The Mudhara Vachauya hit-maker, who was last in the city in December when he performed at the Kalawa Homecoming gig, will perform at a show billed Dance Bulawayo on March 31.

Organised by NAMA Outstanding Promotional company, 2 Kings Entertainment, the event will be held at the Large City Hall Car Park.

Other artistes scheduled to perform include Mai Makanaka hit-maker Boom Beto, Templeman, DJ Tajamuka, Gary B and Tribal House trio Djembe Monks.

2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson, DJ Dee Nosh, said: “We’re happy to be hosting this show in Bulawayo because we always want to give everyone a taste of every genre of music.

“Bulawayo has become Jah Prayzah’s second home as people there always support him each time he performs.”

He said tickets have been pegged at $5 with EcoCash and Point of Sale (POS) machines set to be availed at the venue on the day.

Jah Prayzah, who recently set up the Military Touch Movement record label which has the likes of Andy Muridzo, Ex-Q, Tahle WeDzinza and Nutty O, said he was looking forward to the Bulawayo gig.

“It’s always good to get an opportunity to perform in Bulawayo as I enjoy every moment there. The support is tremendous and I’d like to encourage people to come and watch me in action as I’ve a lot of surprises for them,” said Jah Prayzah.

He said he was hard at work rehearsing with Andy Muridzo who will be launching a new album today at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.The Chronicle