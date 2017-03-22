Chelsea make £32m bid for Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea have made a £32million offer for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as Antonio Conte looks to bolster their midfield options, reports claim.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is believed to be a top priority for Conte this summer as he prepares to take his side back into the Champions League after a fine Premier League season.

Bakayoko has already turned down a contract offered by the Ligue 1 giants and looks set for an exit, with Manchester United also keen to land him.

But Bakayoko favours a move to Stamford Bridge, particularly with the guarantee of Champions League football on offer, and his camp are aware of a lucrative offer from Chelsea, according to the Mirror.

And Conte believes Bakayoko can form a formidable partnership with N’Golo Kante at the heart of his midfield. Metro