US to ban laptops and tablets on flights from eight countries

The US is banning electronic devices from cabin baggage on flights from eight mainly Middle Eastern and North African countries.

A US government source told the BBC that the measure would affect nine airlines operating out of 10 airports.

US media reported the order was sparked by intelligence gathered overseas.

It will reportedly include all large electronic devices such as laptops, tablets cameras, DVD players and electronic games, but not phones.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declined to comment on the issue but is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is part of Homeland Security, also refused to comment.

A formal list of the airlines affected has yet to be released, but an official speaking to the Associated Press (AP) said it would apply to the following 10 airports in eight countries:

Queen Alia International, Amman, Jordan

Cairo International Airport, Egypt

Ataturk Airport, Istanbul, Turkey

King Abdulaziz International, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

King Khalid International, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kuwait International Airport

Mohammed V International, Casablanca, Morocco

Hamad International, Doha, Qatar

Dubai International, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi International, United Arab Emirates

Officials said the ban had no end date. AP reported that airlines would not be officially informed of the ban until 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

But Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted on Monday that it would ban passengers from carrying on most electronics to and from its North American flights, CNN first reported.

The tweet was later deleted.

The Jordan-based carrier said that starting on Tuesday, it would only allow phones and medical devices on its flights. All other electronics would be “strictly prohibited”.

The airline said that laptops, tablets, DVD players and electronic games must be checked with baggage.

The new rule will affect Royal Jordanian flights to New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly reportedly called congressional lawmakers over the weekend to explain the travel security issues that prompted the electronics ban, a congressional aide briefed on the discussion told the AP news agency.

The new ban has been under consideration for several weeks, according to US media. BBC News