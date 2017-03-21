Mugabe takes swipe at SA for not freeing up trade

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has taken a swipe at South Africa for what he says is Pretoria’s failure to open up free trade in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

File Picture: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses at a rally in Harare on July 28, 2013
File Picture: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the African Economic Platform in Mauritius, the veteran leader says some countries still wanted to dump their goods in other countries while those affected were battling to sell their goods and services to South Africa.

Mugabe says free trade is important for regional integration. “In the SADC our region South Africa is our big boss because they are more developed than any of us. We have tried to economically think of how we can interact economically and culturally in the deference of the interest of our people. As you heard with the last speaker, the same has been happening in East Africa. It has not been that easy to be in step with each other.”

African Union Deputy Chair Luisa Diogo adds that the continent can only grow if it is united. Diogo says the youth need to play a central role in order to achieve good results through this platform.

“The road ahead is clear as Agenda 2063 provides us with the policy framework to accomplish the purpose which has been created. We have borrowed the keys from our communities on the promise that we unlock opportunities for all.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Kumar Jugnauth, has called on all African leaders to rely on each other’s strengths to make up for their weaknesses.
Jagnauth says the only way Africa can rise, is if its people work together.

“During these two days, we will have the opportunity to reflect in greater depth on how to boost inter-Africa trade – on the need for more flexible rules of origin on the removal of non-tariff barriers and on the measures that are required to grow on our manufacturing sector.  It is important that we work together, to ensure the sustainability of the manufacturing processes and coordinate the various strategies of the production process across the continent.”

The conference which was adopted during the 29th Ordinary Session of the Executive in Rwanda in 2016, is set to boost African business through removing barriers that hamper growth. It’s also expected to address policies that can influence investment attractiveness.   Radio VOP

  • Kkkk do you have anything to sell uncle Bob?

  • Step down only

  • Step down only

  • Step down only

  • Step down only

  • what do u want to sell to southafrica???Gushungo milk products ?This is a corrupt leader who doesn’t even look at the reality…u closed the border to all goods coming from South africa but your son is smuggling second hand clothes from mozambique together with the chipangano guys ..u think we don’t know that..they call them the TRANSPORTERS,yet u close the border so that the majority of traders can suffer while u make money with your son ChatungA..let’s hope this will last forever.u want other countries to do u favors but u don’t give a damn when u put your own laws like what u did last year..u are a coward and cowards always complain if things are not going their way

  • musombodiya

    He can export thieves and prostitutes

  • dftg

    kkkkk Chii zvedu chatingatengese ku SA

  • SEXY CRAZY COOL CHRIS

    apa the sa economy keeps growing.yet yos mr mugabe is shrinking