Fox News host suggests Snoop Dogg should be shot by Secret Service after Donald Trump video

By Rebecca Lewis | Metro |

This is the moment that a Fox News presenter suggested that the Secret Service should kill Snoop Dogg after the rapper released a music video that featured the fake shooting of a clown that looks like President Donald Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle said that Snoop Dogg’s joke went too far and when asked what the Secret Service should do, replied seriously: ‘Kill them. Kill them.’

‘I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe Snoop got a visit from, like, the Federal Marshals,’ she added.

‘Let’s see how tough and gangster they are then.’

It all kicked off when Snoop released the video for a remixed version of the song Lavender, by Canadian group BadBadNotGood featuring Snoop and Kaytranada.

President Trump then responded by asking ‘what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama’, leading to Bow Wow replying: ‘Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us’.

Bow Wow later apologised for his remarks towards the First Lady Melania Trump but in a comment posted to Kimberley’s Instagram page reportedly suggested that although what he said was a ‘tasteless joke’ he didn’t believe she was joking.

‘KILL US? Nah, bitch, kill yo self,’ he added.

Kimberley has now turned off all comments to her page.

