Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe lined up to replace Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal

France internationals Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette top Arsenal‘s shortlist of replacements for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Ozil and Sanchez, both 28, have 14 months to run on their deals at the Emirates and both players have rejected new deals to stay at the club.

The Gunners will continue to negotiate with both players but are increasingly resigned to losing the pair and have now switched their attention to replacements.

Arsenal had a £28million bid rejected for Alexandre Lacazette last summer but he’s expected to leave Lyon this summer and would be an obtainable replacement for Sanchez.

Mbappe, 18, is one of the most coveted players in Europe and Wenger admitted earlier this month that he had an approach turned down for the French wonderkid last year.

However, according to the Mirror, the Gunners will make another move for Mbappe alongside Lacazette this summer.

Though Wenger is yet to make an announcement on his future, he’s expected to pen a new two-year deal with the Gunners.

The Frenchman will be given licence to mix-up his squad this summer and could revitalise his side with the arrivals of Lacazette and Mbappe. Metro

